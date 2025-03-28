Dassault Aviation: Availability of a complete form of the 2024 Annual Financial Report AMENDMENT

Availability of a complete form

On March 26, 2025, Dassault Aviation made available to the public and filed with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers the complete version of the 2024 Annual Financial Report (Rapport financier annuel) of Dassault Aviation as of 31 December 2024, including in ESEF format.

Dassault Aviation announces the availability to the public and the filing with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers of an amended 2024 Annual Financial Report. Only the declaration of the person responsible for the report has been modified to take into account the new provisions of Article R. 451-1 of the French Monetary and Financial Code (Code Monétaire et Financier).

This financial annual report can be found on the company’s website at www.dassault-aviation.com , in the “Finance / Regulated information / 2025 Regulated information” and “Finance / Publications / 2025 Publications” sections.

With over 10,000 military and civil aircraft (including 2,700 Falcons) delivered in more than 90 countries over the last century, Dassault Aviation has built up expertise recognized worldwide in the design, production, sale and support of all types of aircraft, ranging from the Rafale fighter, to the high-end Falcon family of business jets, military drones and space systems. In 2024, Dassault Aviation reported revenues of €6.2 billion. The company has nearly 14,600 employees. dassault-aviation.com

