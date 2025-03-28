Sword Group: Information on the Number of Shares and Voting Rights at 28/02/2025

INFORMATION ON THE NUMBER OF SHARES AND VOTING RIGHTS AT 28/02/2025

Total Number of Shares: 9,544,965

Number of theoretical voting rights: 9,544,965

Number of exercisable voting rights: 9,434,468





Dividend

€2.0 gross per shre

Ex-date: April 30, 2025

Payment: May 2, 2025

Pending approval at the Annual General Meeting on April 28.

Calendar

24/04/25 | 2025 First Quarter Revenue



24/07/25 | 2025 Second Quarter Revenue

About Sword Group

Sword has 3,200+ IT/Digital specialists active in 50+ countries to accompany you in the growth of your organisation in the digital age.

As a leader in technological and digital transformation, Sword has a solid reputation in complex IT & business project management.

Sword optimises your processes and enhances your data.





