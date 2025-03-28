Sword Group: Availability of preparatory documents for the Ordinary and Extraordinary General Meeting of 28 April 2025

The Ordinary and Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of Sword Group SE will be held at 11 a.m. on 28 April 2025.

The notice of meeting including the agenda was published in the RESA (Recueil électronique des sociétés et associations) and in the Luxemburger Wort on 28 March 2025.

The terms and conditions for attending and voting at this meeting are set out in this notice.

The documents and information that must be provided at the General Meeting, together with the single form for participation, postal voting and proxy (the «Single Form»), are available on the Company’s website here and at the registered office for an uninterrupted period commencing on the day of publication of this notice and ending on the day after the General Meeting. Upon presentation of their shares, shareholders may obtain copies of the documents free of charge under the applicable legal conditions.

Registered shareholders must send the Company the duly completed, dated and signed Single Form, together, where applicable, with the registration certificate, which must be received by the Company no later than 24 April 2025 by e-mail (to investorrelations@sword-group.lu).

Dividend

€2.0 gross per shre

Ex-date: April 30, 2025

Payment: May 2, 2025

Pending approval at the Annual General Meeting on April 28.

Calendar

24/04/25 | 2025 First Quarter Revenue



24/07/25 | 2025 Second Quarter Revenue

