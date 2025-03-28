CQS315 & CQS325: Setting New Standards for Smart Connected Solutions with Edge Computing

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cavli Wireless , a leader in the Cellular IoT Solutions space, is excited to announce the introduction of their flagship LTE Cat 4 Smart Module series, the CQS315 and CQS325. Cavli is proud to present its state-of-the-art modules designed to accelerate the development of next-generation Smart IoT solutions.

The CQS315 and CQS325 modules are flagship Smart Modules designed to meet the evolving needs of the connected automotive and smart IoT applications. Offering robust connectivity, high-performance processing power, and versatile multimedia features, Cavli’s modules are set to revolutionize how OEMs build and deploy connected systems.

The CQS315 and CQS325 are both powered by Qualcomm’s advanced baseband chipsets, namely the SM6115 and SM6225 respectively. They deliver reliable LTE Cat 4 connectivity, supporting downlink speeds of up to 150Mbps and uplink speeds of up to 50Mbps. These modules are engineered to support demanding applications that require fast and efficient data transfer, ensuring seamless performance in real-time connected solutions. Both modules offer optional integrated eSIM capability, enabling global connectivity through the Cavli Hubble IoT Connectivity & Modem Management platform , making them a versatile solution for international deployment.

Both the CQS315 and CQS325 are engineered in LCC+LGA form factors, providing flexible integration options for OEMs. The CQS315 and CQS325 are available in both Android 13 and Linux operating system variants, offering unparalleled flexibility for OEM customization. This ensures that the modules can be adapted to meet the unique requirements of each connected solution, whether it’s a vehicle-mounted device, a POS system, or an industrial IoT application.

The CQS315 and CQS325 modules are powered by high-performance processors, ensuring seamless operation even in demanding environments. The CQS315 features an Octa-core Qualcomm Kryo 260 CPU that delivers exceptional computational efficiency for IoT applications. The CQS325 module, equipped with the Octa-core Qualcomm Kryo 265 CPU with higher clock speeds, further enhances the performance for automotive, industrial, and multimedia tasks. These processors enable real-time data processing, advanced diagnostics, and the seamless execution of connected services.

Both modules offer an Adreno 610 GPU and Hexagon DSP, which are critical for rendering high-quality graphics, image processing, and AI-powered applications. The Adreno GPU ensures high-quality visual rendering and smooth user interfaces, while the Hexagon DSP enhances the capability of edge computing for real-time analytics and AI-driven decision-making.

The CQS315 and CQS325 modules offer flexible memory configurations to meet the needs of various applications. Both modules are equipped with a minimum of 2GB LPDDR4X RAM and 16GB eMMC ROM, with expandable options for higher memory capacities. The CQS315 can be expanded up to 4GB LPDDR4X RAM and 64GB eMMC ROM, while the CQS325 can support up to 6GB LPDDR4X RAM and 64GB eMMC ROM. Additionally, the CQS315 offers leaner variants, featuring 1GB LPDDR4X RAM with 4GB or 8GB eMMC ROM running on Linux. This provides ample memory and storage options for even the most complex applications.

Both modules are equipped with multi-constellation GNSS (L1), supporting a wide range of systems, including GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, Beidou, QZSS, and SBAS. The CQS325, however, provides enhanced positioning capabilities with dual-band (L1+L5) GNSS support, including NavIC, ensuring superior accuracy for navigation-based solutions.

The CQS315 and CQS325 modules excel in multimedia capabilities, supporting high-resolution displays and cameras for various applications. Both modules feature a MIPI-DSI interface capable of supporting Full HD+ resolution displays (up to 2520x1080 px at 60Hz), making it ideal for vehicle infotainment systems and smart kiosks. Additionally, the modules support up to three cameras via the CSI interface, enabling applications such as multi-camera dashcams and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

The CQS315 and CQS325 modules are engineered to address the most pressing connectivity needs across several industries. For automotive and smart transportation solutions, the modules’ combination of 3-camera support, Adreno 610 GPU, and DSI interface enables rich visual and interactive applications, making it ideal for smart dashcam solutions, in-vehicle infotainment, and smart cluster displays. The module’s robust Octa-core Snapdragon processor, along with high-bandwidth LTE Cat 4 connectivity, allows use cases like real-time video streaming, advanced graphics rendering, ADAS systems, and more, enhancing both driver safety and user experience.

For Industry 4.0 and industrial intelligence, the CQS315 and CQS325’s high data throughput, processing power, and Android/Linux compatibility make it a versatile choice for real-time machinery monitoring, predictive maintenance, and process automation in smart factories. The built-in Bluetooth 5.0 and WiFi 5 capabilities allow wireless peripheral communication between machines and backend systems, improving operational efficiency, reducing downtime, and enabling remote diagnostics. With support for large memory configurations (up to 4/6GB RAM and 64GB eMMC storage), these modules can handle complex data analytics and automation tasks, making them ideal for demanding industrial environments.

In retail and commercial applications, both the CQS315 and CQS325 are well-suited for smart POS systems, smart vending machines, and smart cash registers. The eSIM capability allows secure global connectivity, while USB 3.1/2.0, Bluetooth, and WiFi support ensure seamless transactions and real-time inventory updates. The powerful Snapdragon CPU and Adreno GPU enable multimedia-rich customer interfaces, while the DSI interface for touchscreen LCDs facilitates interactive experiences for customers, streamlining transaction processes and improving the user experience.

For smart homes and connected consumer devices, the CQS315 and CQS325’s support for Android/Linux, Bluetooth 5.0, WiFi 5, and multi-camera setups empowers applications like smart security systems, video intercoms, and smart audio-visual devices with virtual assistants. With the Adreno 610 GPU and high processing power, the module can handle complex multimedia tasks, making it suitable for home security, video recording, and entertainment devices, while the GNSS feature adds value in tracking and location-based applications for enhanced smart home automation.

Both the CQS315 and CQS325 modules are integrated with Cavli Hubble™, Cavli’s cutting-edge IoT connectivity & modem management platform. Hubble offers remote diagnosis, monitoring, and debugging of the modules’ network parameters. This eliminates the need for physical intervention, streamlining the deployment and management of connected solutions. The Cavli Hubble Stack ensures that customers benefit from real-time monitoring, robust device management, and seamless integration across IoT solutions.

John Mathew, the CEO and the Chief Technology Architect of Cavli Wireless, remarked, “The unveiling of CQS315 and CQS325 modules reiterates Cavli's commitment to innovating technologies that enable OEMs/ODMs to develop Connected Solutions that are future-proof. These modules combine the best in processing power, multimedia capabilities, and seamless connectivity to provide an ideal solution for Smart IoT applications. By offering advanced features and the flexibility of Android/Linux operating systems, Cavli Wireless enables OEMs to deliver custom, high-performance solutions that will power the future of connected vehicle technologies.”

With the introduction of the CQS315 and CQS325 modules, Cavli Wireless showcases its leadership in delivering reliable, scalable, and high-performance connectivity solutions. These modules are poised to enhance a wide array of connected applications, driving the development of innovative IoT solutions for industries across the globe.

About Cavli Wireless

Cavli Wireless is a Cellular IoT module manufacturer that combines IoT connectivity and data management into one platform. Cavli designs and manufactures industrial-grade cellular IoT smart modules that improve equipment reliability and expedite application development processes. Cavli's smart cellular modules are equipped with global cellular connectivity through integrated eSIM functionality that provides users with affordable global data pricing, simplified device management, and centralized subscription management through the proprietary cloud-based platform Cavli Hubble.

CONTACT:

Abhinand Dinesh, Sr. Associate - Corporate Marketing

Cavli Wireless

abhinand.dinesh@cavliwireless.com

+91-9605750306

https://www.cavliwireless.com/

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/fbad11a3-d37b-436c-9993-306eae870ead