Excitement Builds for Tremfya Among US Gastroenterologists as the FDA Approves its Expansion into Crohn’s Disease, Suggesting the Brand May Impact Competitor Skyrizi’s Growth

EXTON, PA, March 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The treatment landscape for Crohn’s disease continues to evolve with the recent FDA approval of Johnson and Johnson Innovative Medicine’s Tremfya (guselkumab). This significant milestone makes Tremfya the latest addition to the IL-23 class in Crohn’s, joining AbbVie’s Skyrizi (risankizumab) and Eli Lilly’s Omvoh (mirikizumab), all now available for both Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis (UC).

According to the latest findings from Spherix Global Insights’ RealTime Dynamix™: Crohn’s Disease (US) service, Tremfya is entering the Crohn’s market on strong footing, driven by pre-existing brand awareness and elevated prescriber interest. Most gastroenterologists (n=102) already report high familiarity with Tremfya and plan to prescribe it soon after approval. Notably, one in four gastroenterologists anticipate shifting their prescribing from Skyrizi to Tremfya.

A key factor driving prescriber enthusiasm is Tremfya’s subcutaneous induction dosing, a unique offering within the IL-23 class. This feature presents a patient-friendly alternative to intravenous therapies, addressing the growing demand for more convenient treatment options. Insights from Spherix’ Launch Dynamix™: Tremfya in Ulcerative Colitis reveal that gastroenterologists (n=77) are eager for this option and excited that it will be available in Crohn’s. As one physician noted “Tremfya’s potential advantage is its subcutaneous induction, which could make it easier to administer and avoid IV infusion. If that becomes available, it could be a real differentiator.”

Tremfya’s momentum has also been building in UC, where it has steadily gained ground across all lines of therapy since its approval. According to the latest insights from RealTime Dynamix™: Ulcerative Colitis (US) service, data demonstrating the efficacy of subcutaneous induction in ulcerative colitis from Tremfya’s phase 3 ASTRO trial reinforced gastroenterologists’ (n=100) confidence in brand. In fact, most gastroenterologists have a strong reaction to the news and indicate that it will have an impact on their Tremfya prescribing decisions. Additionally, Tremfya may see benefit from the late 2024 update of the American Gastroenterological Association’s Living Guidelines for UC, which identified it as a strongly recommended option over multiple other approved agents, including Omvoh.

As Tremfya builds momentum across both IBD indications, one key area for Johnson & Johnson to refine is its messaging around Tremfya’s unique mechanism of action (MOA). While gastroenterologists acknowledge that Tremfya’s CD-64 binding sets it apart from Skyrizi and Omvoh, they are seeking clearer clinical insights into its real-world impact. One physician summarized the current sentiment: “there’s a lot of discussion about how its CD-64 binding may impact efficacy, but that’s yet to be proven in real-world use.”



With expectations for strong early uptake, rising prescriber interest, and a differentiated treatment profile, Tremfya is positioned to be a key contender in the evolving Crohn’s and UC treatment landscapes. Spherix Global Insights will continue to track its trajectory, providing ongoing analysis of prescriber perceptions and behavior in the months ahead.

RealTime Dynamix™ is an independent service providing strategic guidance through quarterly or semiannual reports, which include market trending and a fresh infusion of event-driven and variable content with each wave. The reports provide an unbiased view of the competitive landscape within rapidly evolving specialty markets, fueled by robust HCP primary research and our in-house team of experts.

Launch Dynamix™ is an independent service providing monthly benchmarking of newly launched products for the first eighteen months of commercial availability, augmented by a quarterly deep dive into promotional activity, barriers to uptake, and patient types gravitating to the launch brand.

NOTICE: All company, brand or product names in this press release are trademarks of their respective holders. The findings and opinions expressed within are based on Spherix Global Insight’s analysis and do not imply a relationship with or endorsement of the companies or brands mentioned in this press release.