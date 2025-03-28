Jim Rickards Issues New Warning: “The $150 Trillion Lie—America Was Never Broke”

WASHINGTON, March 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Former CIA and White House advisor Jim Rickards is revealing what he calls “one of the biggest lies in modern American history.”

“We’ve been told America is bankrupt. But that’s just not true,” says Rickards. “The reality is—we’ve been sitting on a $150 trillion fortune, sealed off from the public for over 160 years.”

According to Rickards, a buried federal provision quietly created what amounts to what he calls a “national trust fund” —not in dollars or gold, but in the untapped mineral wealth beneath U.S. federal lands. And now, thanks to a recent Supreme Court decision, he says that wealth may finally be released.

The Myth of American Bankruptcy

Rickards is pushing back on years of media narratives about rising national debt, Social Security shortfalls, and budget collapses.

“This trust is worth more than the value of every home in America combined,” he explains. “It’s enough to pay off the national debt four times over.”

Though not an actual traditional trust fund, Rickards says a provision in Title 30 of the U.S. Code has quietly governed mineral rights for over a century —and it’s that overlooked legal structure that holds the key to America’s buried wealth.

The Court Decision That Changes Everything

The game-changer, Rickards says, is the overturning of the Chevron Doctrine by the U.S. Supreme Court.

“This single policy strangled American innovation… But now it’s history,” Rickards says. “Now… for the first time in half a century – we can go get them.”

This legal shift removes the power of unelected agencies to block development—opening the door to accessing trillions in dormant resources across public lands.

What’s Really Underground?

According to Rickards, federal lands across the U.S. are sitting on staggering quantities of high-value minerals:

Lithium in Nevada’s Thacker Pass (delayed since 1978)



Untapped copper in Arizona’s Resolution Mine (blocked for 29 years)



Vast mineral deposits across 90% of all federal land west of the Mississippi



Enough to rival sovereign wealth funds in Norway, UAE, and Saudi Arabia

Rickards believes that, if unlocked, this resource base could transform America’s economic trajectory and end decades of reliance on hostile foreign powers.

About Jim Rickards

Jim Rickards is a former advisor to the CIA, White House, and Pentagon. With over 40 years of experience in national security and global economics, he has participated in high-level strategy sessions within the White House and conducted the first-ever financial war games for the Pentagon. He is the bestselling author of The Death of Money, Currency Wars, and Sold Out, and is known for accurately forecasting the 2008 crisis, the 2020 pandemic, and Donald Trump’s election wins in 2016 and 2024.

