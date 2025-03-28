Signature HealthCARE Announces Renewal of Partnership with the Kentucky Association of Health Care Facilities

Louisville, KY, March 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Signature HealthCARE is proud to announce the renewal of its partnership with the Kentucky Association of Health Care Facilities (KAHCF), reaffirming our shared commitment to advocating for and enhancing the quality of care for elders throughout the state.

As a leading provider of long-term care, rehabilitation, and health services, Signature HealthCARE has always been dedicated to innovation and excellence in elder care. By continuing our collaboration with KAHCF, the premier association representing Kentucky’s long-term care providers, we are strengthening our efforts to ensure high standards, compassionate care, and forward-thinking policies that address the needs of Kentucky’s elder population.

“We are honored to renew our partnership with the Kentucky Association of Health Care Facilities and to continue collaborating on the critical issues affecting elders in our communities,” said Joe Steier, CEO of of Signature HealthCARE. “This ongoing partnership represents an opportunity to build on our previous successes, leveraging our expertise, resources, and advocacy to make a lasting impact on the lives of those we serve.”

Kathy Gallin, VP Legislative Affairs and Health Policy adds that through this renewed alliance, Signature HealthCARE and KAHCF will continue working together to advocate for policy initiatives, provide ongoing education and training for healthcare professionals, and drive innovation in elder care services. As part of this collaboration, we look forward to ongoing participation in industry events, policy discussions, and workforce development efforts that will enhance the delivery of high-quality care throughout Kentucky.

“KAHCF is pleased to continue our valued partnership with Signature HealthCARE,” said Adam Mather, President of KAHCF and a former Regional Vice President for Signature HealthCARE. “Their leadership in long-term care and dedication to improving the well-being of elders have made a significant impact, and we are excited to further our joint efforts in strengthening the future of healthcare for Kentucky’s aging population.”

Signature HealthCARE remains committed to elevating the standard of elder care, and this renewed partnership underscores our dedication to being at the forefront of positive change in the industry. We are grateful for the opportunity to continue working alongside KAHCF and its members to ensure that every elder in Kentucky receives the respect, care, and dignity they deserve.

For more information about Signature HealthCARE and our renewed partnership with KAHCF, please visit ltcrevolution.com or contact Kathy Gallin at kgallin@signatureheathcarellc.com.

###

About Signature HealthCARE Signature HealthCARE is a leading provider of long-term care, rehabilitation, and health services, operating facilities across multiple states. With a mission-driven approach, Signature HealthCARE is committed to transforming elder care through innovation, advocacy, and excellence in service.

About the Kentucky Association of Health Care Facilities The Kentucky Association of Health Care Facilities (KAHCF) is the state’s leading advocate for long-term care providers, offering resources, education, and policy leadership to enhance the quality of care for Kentucky’s elder community. KAHCF works closely with member organizations to ensure the best possible outcomes for residents and staff in long-term care settings.