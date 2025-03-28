Allan Boomer of Momentum Advisors Launches Scholarship to Support First-Generation College Students Across the U.S.

NEW YORK, March 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Allan Boomer Scholarship for First Generation College Students is now open for applications, offering a $1,000 award to undergraduate students who are the first in their families to attend college. Created to recognize and support students forging their own path in higher education, this scholarship underscores the importance of academic ambition, perseverance, and long-term professional growth.

Founded by Allan Boomer, a seasoned financial expert and the Chief Investment Officer of Momentum Advisors, the scholarship is a reflection of his commitment to education and community development. With a distinguished career spanning investment management and financial planning, Allan Boomer understands the transformative power of education and seeks to support students facing unique challenges as first-generation scholars.

Scholarship Details and Application Process

The Allan Boomer Scholarship for First Generation College Students is open to undergraduate students enrolled in accredited institutions across the United States. To apply, students must submit a 700-1,000 word essay answering the following prompt:

“What challenges have you faced as a first-generation college student, and how have they shaped your academic and career aspirations?”

Applications should showcase originality, depth of thought, and a clear vision for the future. Submissions must be sent to apply@allanboomerscholarship.com no later than December 15, 2025. The recipient will be announced on January 15, 2026.

Further details can be found on the official website:

https://allanboomerscholarship.com/

A Commitment to Higher Education

Having built a career advising individuals and institutions on financial growth, Allan Boomer is dedicated to creating opportunities for those determined to succeed despite obstacles. The scholarship serves as an extension of this commitment, helping first-generation students gain the financial support they need to achieve their academic goals.

“There is something truly remarkable about being the first in a family to attend college,” said Allan Boomer. “It requires resilience, determination, and an unwavering belief in the value of education. This scholarship is about recognizing and supporting those who take that courageous step forward.”

The scholarship is open to students in all fields of study, reinforcing the belief that education in any discipline can be a catalyst for positive change.

About Allan Boomer

Allan Boomer is the founder and Chief Investment Officer of Momentum Advisors, a New York City-based investment management firm that oversees nearly $400 million in assets. His expertise in wealth management stems from years of experience at Goldman Sachs and Merrill Lynch, where he developed strategic financial solutions for individuals and businesses. Beyond finance, Allan Boomer is passionate about mentoring, community service, and expanding access to financial education.

The Allan Boomer Scholarship for First Generation College Students is a testament to his mission of supporting students who are navigating the challenges of higher education for the first time in their families.

How to Apply

Interested applicants can submit their essays via email at apply@allanboomerscholarship.com. The deadline to apply is December 15, 2025, and the winner will be announced on January 15, 2026.

For full details on eligibility and submission guidelines, visit:

https://allanboomerscholarship.com/allan-boomer-scholarship/

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Allan Boomer

Organization: Allan Boomer Scholarship

Website: https://allanboomerscholarship.com

Email: apply@allanboomerscholarship.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ae6ecfd3-b127-496b-a32b-0ca8d4e1a3a1