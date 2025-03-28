Dickey's Barbecue Expands in Texas with New Canton Location

Dallas, TX, March 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. is proud to announce the grand opening of its latest restaurant in Canton, Texas, at 13951 Farm to Market 859. This new location marks an exciting milestone in the brand’s growth, following its ongoing partnership with Road Ranger Travel Centers. It’s part of Dickey’s efforts to bring authentic Texas barbecue to more communities across the Lone Star State.

The Canton restaurant is the newest addition to Dickey's growing presence throughout Texas, further solidifying its commitment to providing high-quality, slow-smoked barbecue to customers everywhere. With over 500 locations across the country, Dickey’s continues to expand its footprint, offering mouthwatering brisket, pulled pork, and other signature dishes to hungry guests.

“We are beyond excited to open our doors in Canton and further our presence in Texas,” said Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. “This location represents a key step in our continued expansion, and we’re thrilled to serve our iconic Texas barbecue to both locals and travelers. Our collaboration with Road Ranger has been incredible, and this new restaurant is a testament to the strength of that relationship.”

Marko Zaro, CEO of Road Ranger, emphasized the significance of the opening and the ongoing success of their partnership: “Opening this location in Canton not only strengthens our network but also gives travelers an excellent place to stop for a great meal. Our relationship with Dickey’s has proven to be a great success and we are excited to offer another first-class dining option to our customers.”

The collaboration between Dickey’s and Road Ranger continues to grow as they work together to provide convenient, high-quality food options to drivers and travelers across the state. Road Ranger's growing restaurant portfolio, which includes well-known brands like Church's Chicken, Wendy's, and Subway, underscores their commitment to providing excellent dining experiences as they continue to expand their network of fueling stations.

“Our goal is to create a comprehensive travel experience, and this new Dickey’s location is a perfect addition to that vision,” said Zaro. “It’s about more than just fueling up – it’s about providing travelers with a great meal to enjoy along the way.”

Roland Dickey Jr., CEO of Dickey’s Capital Group, also shared his excitement about the expansion: “Our continued collaboration with Road Ranger is helping us bring authentic Texas barbecue to more people. As we grow in new areas like Canton, we’re proud to offer travelers and residents alike the chance to experience our slow-smoked, flavorful dishes.”

Located in a prime travel corridor, the new Dickey’s in Canton offers all the fan-favorite dishes that have made the brand an icon in the barbecue world. Guests can enjoy the classic brisket, tender pulled pork, flavorful sausages and an assortment of homestyle sides – all served up with a side of Southern hospitality.

“We believe that great barbecue brings people together,” said Laura Rea Dickey. “We’re thrilled to be able to share our passion for barbecue with the Canton community and beyond.”

The opening of the Canton location is a key moment in the growing relationship between Dickey’s and Road Ranger. The two brands share a commitment to enhancing the travel experience by providing top-notch food and service, ensuring that customers have a memorable visit every time they stop by.

About Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Founded in 1941 by The Dickey Family, Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. is the world’s largest barbecue concept and continues as a third-generation family-run business. For over 80 years, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has served millions with its signature Legit. Texas. Barbecue.™ Slow-smoked over hickory wood-burning pits, Dickey’s barbecued meats are paired with a variety of southern sides. Committed to authentic barbecue, Dickey’s never takes shortcuts—because real barbecue can’t be rushed.

With over 866 restaurants across eight concepts in the U.S. and several countries, Dickey’s Barbecue Franchise and Dickey’s Restaurant Brands continues to grow under the leadership of Roland Dickey, Jr., CEO of Dickey’s Capital Group, and Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Pit, Inc.

Dickey’s has been recognized on Newsweek’s 2022 "America’s Favorite Restaurant Chains" list, Nation’s Restaurant News 2024 top fast-casual brands for value, and USA Today’s 2021 Readers’ Choice Awards. The brand has also ranked in the Top 20 of Fast Casual’s “Top 100 Movers and Shakers” for four of the past five years. Additional accolades include Entrepreneur's Top 500 Franchise and Hospitality Technology’s Industry Heroes list. The brand has been featured by Fox News, Forbes, Franchise Times, The Wall Street Journal, and People Magazine.

For more information, visit www.dickeys.com. For information about becoming a franchise partner, visit www.dickeysfranchise.com

