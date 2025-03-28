RCP Small and Emerging Fund III, LP Closes on ~$170 Million

CHICAGO, March 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RCP Advisors, a private equity investment firm that provides access to North American small buyout fund managers through primary funds, secondary funds, and co-investment funds, as well as customized solutions and research services, announced the final closing of RCP Small and Emerging Fund III, LP (“RCP SEF III” or the “Fund”). The Fund closed on approximately $170.3 million in capital commitments, exceeding its target fund size. The Fund has a broad LP base of new and existing investors, including family offices, insurance companies, and high-net-worth individuals.

“We want to express our sincere gratitude to our limited partners for their continued faith and confidence in our team and strategy. Small company buyouts continue to provide compelling investment opportunities, and we are proud to support promising new managers in the space through our small and emerging strategy,” said Mary Hunt, Principal and Co-Portfolio Manager at RCP Advisors.

RCP SEF III represents a continuation of the same investment strategy employed by RCP’s previous small and emerging funds-of-funds. The Fund will generally target North American buyout fund managers who are raising their second institutional fund or earlier and targeting $300 million or less in aggregate capital commitments.

About RCP Advisors

Founded in 2001, RCP Advisors, a subsidiary of P10, Inc. (NYSE: PX), is a private equity investment firm that provides access to North American small buyout fund managers through primary funds, secondary funds, and co-investment funds, as well as customized solutions and research services. With over $15 billion in committed capital* and 56 professionals as of March 28, 2025, RCP believes that it is one of the largest fund sponsors focused on the lower middle market buyout segment of the North American private equity market.

“Committed capital” primarily reflects the capital commitments associated with our SMAs, focused commingled funds, and advisory accounts advised by RCP since the firm’s inception in 2001 (including funds that have since been sold, dissolved, or wound down and certain historical advisory accounts for which RCP’s advisory contracts have expired). We include capital commitments in our calculation of committed capital if (a) we have full discretion over the investment decisions in an account or have responsibility or custody of assets or (b) we do not have full discretion to make investment decisions but play a role in advising the client on asset allocation, performing investment manager due diligence and recommending investments for the client’s portfolio and/or monitoring and reporting on their investments. For our discretionary SMAs and commingled funds, as well as for our non-discretionary advisory accounts for which RCP is responsible for advising on all investments within the client’s portfolio, committed capital is calculated based on aggregate capital commitments to such accounts. For non-discretionary accounts where RCP is responsible for advising only a portion of the client portfolio investments, committed capital is calculated as capital commitments by the client to those underlying investments which were made based on RCP’s recommendation or with respect to which RCP advises the client. Committed capital does not include (i) certain historical non-discretionary advisory accounts no longer under advisement by RCP, (ii) assets managed or advised by the Private Capital Unit or Hark Capital Advisors, LLC, and Bonaccord Capital Advisors, LLC which are independent business lines of RCP 2, (iii) capital commitments to funds managed or sponsored by RCP’s affiliated (but independently operated) management companies, and (iv) RCP’s ancillary products or services.