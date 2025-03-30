INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Valneva SE - VALN

NEW YORK, March 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Valneva SE (“Valneva” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: VALN). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at newaction@pomlaw.com or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Valneva and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

On February 25, 2025, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (“CDC”) posted a notice on its website announcing that “CDC is currently investigating five hospitalizations for cardiac or neurologic events following vaccination with IXCHIQ [Valneva’s chikungunya virus vaccine] among people 65 years of age and older.”

Following the CDC’s announcement and subsequent reporting by media outlets, Valneva’s American Depositary Receipt (“ADR”) price fell $1.06 per ADR, or 13.57%, over the following four trading sessions, to close at $6.75 per ADR on February 28, 2025

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com.

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Danielle Peyton

Pomerantz LLP

dpeyton@pomlaw.com

646-581-9980 ext. 7980