INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Ibotta, Inc. - IBTA

NEW YORK, March 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Ibotta, Inc. (“Ibotta” or the “Company”) (NYSE: IBTA). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at newaction@pomlaw.com or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Ibotta and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On or around April 18, 2024, Ibotta conducted its initial public offering (“IPO”) of 6,560,700 shares of stock priced at $88.00 per share.

On February 26, 2025, Ibotta issued a press release announcing its fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results. Among other items, Ibotta reported earnings per share of $0.67, missing consensus estimates of $0.71, and revenue of $98.4 million, representing a year-over-year decline of 1%. Ibotta also provided a weaker-than-expected outlook for the first quarter of 2025. Following these results, analysts downgraded Ibotta, noting ongoing advertising supply constraints and sales execution challenges impacting near-term performance.

The Company’s stock price fell $29.08 per share, or 46.09%, to close at $34.01 per share on February 27, 2025.

