INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Investors with Losses on their Investment in Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadlines - PSNY

NEW YORK, March 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC ("Polestar" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: PSNY).

The class action concerns whether Polestar and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

You have until March 31, 2025 to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class if you purchased or otherwise acquired Polestar securities during the Class Period. A copy of the Complaint can be obtained at www.pomerantzlaw.com .

On January 16, 2025, Polestar disclosed in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that “the Company’s previously issued audited financial statements included within Annual Reports on Form 20-F for the years ended December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2023 (the ‘Audited Affected Financials’) and the unaudited interim financial information included within Current Reports on Form 6-K for the quarterly periods ending on and falling between September 30, 2022 and June 30, 2024 (the ‘Unaudited Affected Financials’ and together with the Audited Affected Financials, the ‘Affected Financials’) contain errors that warrant restatement of the Audited Affected Financials and the interim financial information for the six-month periods ended June 30, 2023, and June 30, 2024.” Polestar said that “[t]he primary reason for this restatement decision relates to balance sheet errors concerning the Company’s unique tooling . . . , which have resulted in an underreporting of assets and accrued liabilities in matching amounts for the periods referenced”.

On this news, Polestar’s Class A American depositary share (“ADS”) price fell $0.135 per ADS, or 11.07%, to close at $1.085 per ADS on January 16, 2025.

