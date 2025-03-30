INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Investors with Losses on their Investment in Edison International of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadlines - EIX

NEW YORK, March 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Edison International (“Edison” or the “Company”) (NYSE: EIX). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at newaction@pomlaw.com or 646-581-9980, (or 888.4-POMLAW), toll-free, Ext. 7980. Those who inquire by e-mail are encouraged to include their mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased.

The class action concerns whether Edison and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

You have until April 21, 2025 to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class if you purchased or otherwise acquired Edison securities during the Class Period. A copy of the Complaint can be obtained at www.pomerantzlaw.com.

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

Beginning on or around January 7, 2025, a series of wildfires caused massive damage to the Los Angeles metropolitan area. On January 9, 2025, the Pasadena Now published an article, citing eyewitness accounts, reporting that the Eaton Canyon Fire originated near electrical towers.

On this news, Edison’s stock price fell $4.50 per share, or 6.47%, to close at $65.00 per share on January 10, 2025, the next trading day.

On January 13, 2025, a lawsuit was filed in California state court alleging that the Eaton Canyon fire originated from Edison power lines.

On this news, Edison’s stock price fell $7.73 per share, or 11.89%, to close at $57.27 per share on January 13, 2025.

Then, on February 6, 2025, the Wall Street Journal published an article entitled “Edison Unit Says Its Equipment May Have Been Involved in SoCal Fires”, reporting, in relevant part, that Southern California Edison Company had “submitted two letters to the California Public Utilities Commission with updates on its analysis of the Eaton [Canyon] and Hurst wildfires, saying it believes its equipment may be associated with the start of the Hurst fire.”

On this news, Edison’s stock price fell $1.28 per share, or 2.4%, to close at $51.16 per share on February 6, 2025.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com.

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.