INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Investors with Losses on their Investment in enCore Energy Corp. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadlines - EU

NEW YORK, March 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against enCore Energy Corp. (“enCore” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: EU). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at newaction@pomlaw.com or 646-581-9980, (or 888.4-POMLAW), toll-free, Ext. 7980. Those who inquire by e-mail are encouraged to include their mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased.

The class action concerns whether enCore and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

You have until May 13, 2025 to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class if you purchased or otherwise acquired enCore securities during the Class Period. A copy of the Complaint can be obtained at www.pomerantzlaw.com .

On March 3, 2025, before the market opened, enCore announced its fiscal 2024 financial results, revealing a net loss of $61.3 million (more than double its net loss of $25.6 million in the prior fiscal year). The Company explained that “the inability to capitalize certain exploratory and development costs under U.S. GAAP which would have been capitalized under IFRS [International Financial Reporting Standards]” impacted the Company’s results. Further, enCore revealed that it had “identified in 2024” a “material weakness” in the Company’s internal controls over financial reporting, “primarily due to an ineffective control environment that resulted in ineffective risk assessment, information and communications and monitoring activities.” The Company also disclosed that its Chief Executive Officer is “no longer serving” in that role “or as a member of the Board.”

On this news, enCore’s stock price fell $1.17 per share, or 46.4%, to close at $1.35 per share on March 3, 2025.

