DEADLINE ALERT: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of Elastic N.V.

NEW YORK, March 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Elastic N.V. ("Elastic" or the "Company") (NYSE: ESTC) and reminds investors of the April 14, 2025 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed against the Company.

As detailed below, the complaint alleges that the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by making false and/or misleading statements and/or failing to disclose that: (1) Elastic had implemented significant changes to its sales operations, particularly with respect to its customer segments in the Americas; (2) the foregoing changes were likely to, and did, disrupt Elastic's sales operations during the first quarter of its FY 2025; (3) accordingly, Defendants had overstated the stability of Elastic's sales operations; (4) as a result of all the foregoing, Elastic was unlikely to meet its own previously issued revenue guidance for its FY 2025; and (5) as a result, Defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

On August 29, 2024, during after-market hours, Elastic issued a press release announcing its financial results for the first quarter of its FY 2025. Therein, Defendants disclosed that they had slashed the Company's FY 2025 revenue guidance to a range of $1.436 billion to $1.444 billion, representing 14% year-over-year growth at the midpoint-significantly down from their prior FY 2025 revenue guidance of $1.468 billion to $1.48 billion, or 16% year-over-year growth at the midpoint-citing "a slower start to the year with the volume of customer commitments impacted by segmentation changes that we made at the beginning of the year, which are taking longer than expected to settle."

The same day, also during after-market hours, Defendants hosted a conference call with investors and analysts to discuss Elastic's first quarter financial results for its FY 2025. During that call, Defendants provided more detail concerning the nature, scope, and timing of the "segmentation changes" that had so drastically impacted Elastic's FY 2025 revenue guidance. In particular, Defendants disclosed, inter alia, that they had "created more focus on selling into our largest accounts by reducing the number of accounts per sales rep and created distinct greenfield territories to focus on landing new customers, both in the enterprise and commercial segments"; that they had implemented these changes too suddenly; that these changes had impacted "all verticals" and "pretty much all [of] the [Company's] teams" in the Americas, apart from the U.S. public sector; that they had been aware of these changes when they issued their initial FY 2025 revenue guidance at the beginning of the Class Period; and that they had implemented these changes at the beginning of May 2024, i.e., before the start of the Class Period.

Following these disclosures, Elastic's ordinary share price fell $27.45 per share, or 26.49%, to close at $76.19 per share on August 30, 2024.

The court-appointed lead plaintiff is the investor with the largest financial interest in the relief sought by the class who is adequate and typical of class members who directs and oversees the litigation on behalf of the putative class. Any member of the putative class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision to serve as a lead plaintiff or not.

