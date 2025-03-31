Innofactor Plc | Stock Exchange Release | March 31, 2025 at 8:50 EEST

Innofactor Plc applies for the delisting of its shares from the official list of Nasdaq Helsinki

The Board of Directors of Innofactor Plc (“Innofactor”) has today resolved to apply for the termination of public trading in the shares of Innofactor and for the delisting of its shares from the official list of Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd (“Nasdaq Helsinki”) as soon as possible upon Onni Bidco Oy (“Onni Bidco”) having gained title to all the shares in Innofactor in the pending redemption proceedings under Chapter 18 of the Finnish Companies Act.

Onni Bidco holds more than 90 per cent of all the issued and outstanding shares in Innofactor. As previously announced, Onni Bidco has, by submitting an application to the Redemption Board of the Finland Chamber of Commerce dated December 2, 2024, commenced redemption proceedings in respect of Innofactor’s minority shares by initiating arbitration proceedings in accordance with Chapter 18, Section 3 of the Finnish Companies Act in order to obtain ownership of all the issued and outstanding shares in Innofactor. Onni Bidco served its application to appoint an arbitral tribunal and to initiate arbitration proceedings in accordance with Chapter 18, Section 5 of the Finnish Companies Act on January 7, 2025.

The Board of Directors of Innofactor has resolved to submit an application to Nasdaq Helsinki for the termination of public trading and for the delisting of the Innofactor shares. In the application, it is requested that the delisting in respect of the Innofactor shares admitted to trading on the official list of Nasdaq Helsinki would become effective as soon as possible upon Onni Bidco having gained title to all the shares in Innofactor in the pending redemption proceedings under Chapter 18 of the Finnish Companies Act.

Innofactor is the leading promoter of the modern digital organization in the Nordic countries for its approximately 1,000 customers in the commercial and public sectors. Innofactor has the widest solution offering and leading know-how in the Microsoft ecosystem in the Nordics. Innofactor’s offering includes planning services for business-critical IT solutions, project deliveries, implementation support and maintenance services, as well as own software and services. Innofactor employs nearly 600 experts in Finland, Sweden, Denmark and Norway. Innofactor’s shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki with the ticker symbol IFA1V.