ChickQueen Launches the “Chicken Latte” — Yes, it’s Real (Kind of)

TORONTO, March 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ChickQueen, the brand known for redefining what fried chicken can be, has just announced its boldest and most caffeinated creation yet: the Chicken Latte. That’s right — your morning coffee and your favorite crispy chicken have officially collided in what might be the most daring duo in food history.

THE CHICKEN LATTE

Crispy, golden fried chicken served alongside a silky-smooth, handcrafted latte — all in one unforgettable experience. Think brunch, but make it legendary.

WHY DID WE DO THIS?

It started with one question from a curious fan:

“Why choose between coffee and chicken when you can have both?”

At ChickQueen, we don’t back down from a challenge. After months of experimentation, wild flavor testing, and probably too much caffeine, we cracked the code. The result? A pairing that shouldn’t work — but somehow absolutely does.

WHAT MAKES IT SO SPECIAL?

The First-Ever “Chicken Latte” : No one asked for it… but now everyone will.



: No one asked for it… but now everyone will. Savory Meets Steamy : The crunch of ChickQueen’s legendary fried chicken combined with the smooth depth of a perfectly pulled latte.



: The crunch of ChickQueen’s legendary fried chicken combined with the smooth depth of a perfectly pulled latte. It’s Limited : Available only for a short time — and only at ChickQueen.



: Available only for a short time — and only at ChickQueen. It’s a Whole Vibe: Made for the bold, the curious, and the ones who say “Why not?”

THE DROP YOU DIDN’T KNOW YOU NEEDED

Food bloggers are already buzzing, TikTokers are counting down, and customers are daring their friends:

“Will you try the Chicken Latte?”

Spoiler alert: the answer should be yes.

LAUNCHING APRIL 1ST (AND YES, THAT’S ON PURPOSE)

Available at ALL ChickQueen Locations

Only while supplies last.

Once it’s gone, it’s gone — just like your willpower around crispy chicken.

About ChickQueen

From flavor-packed Tandoori Sandwiches to our viral CQ Rice Bowls, ChickQueen is always pushing the envelope. With the Chicken Latte, we’re proudly blurring the lines between breakfast and lunch, coffee and crunch, and logic and madness — just for the thrill of it.

