Tabi Becomes Title Sponsor of 2025 Bangladesh Cricket Championship

HONG KONG, March 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tabi , a Web3 entertainment and consumer blockchain platform backed by Animoca Brands and Binance Labs, has officially signed on as title sponsor of the 2025 Bangladesh Cricket Championship. The partnership marks Tabi’s first major move into the South Asian market, aligning with its mission to bring decentralized technology into everyday culture through sport, entertainment, and community engagement.

Tabi’s sponsorship reflects more than just branding—it’s part of a broader push to integrate Web3 into real-world experiences that resonate with millions. Cricket, the most beloved sport in Bangladesh and across the region, provides an ideal platform for introducing digital ownership, fan participation, and creator economies powered by blockchain.

“Tabi is building a Web3 world where culture, content, and community converge,” said Mori Xu, co-founder of Tabi. “Sponsoring the Bangladesh Cricket Championship allows us to connect with a passionate, mobile-first audience through a sport that embodies national identity and collective spirit. This isn’t just a logo placement—it’s an invitation to explore what ownership and participation look like in the next internet era.”

As part of its broader regional strategy, Tabi sees this sponsorship as a key step in introducing its brand and values to a passionate, mobile-native audience. The move signals Tabi’s intent to explore long-term opportunities where blockchain can enhance fan culture, digital identity, and participation—particularly in regions where community-driven platforms thrive and traditional systems are ripe for innovation.

While cricket serves as the cultural entry point, Tabi’s long-term goal is to help users across emerging markets access decentralized tools without friction—transforming everyday fandom into on-chain engagement.

More details about the sponsorship campaign and on-site activations will be shared in the lead-up to the tournament.

Tabi Chain is a decentralized blockchain ecosystem designed to facilitate mass adoption of Web3 through seamless social media integration. By leveraging Proof of Attention (PoA) and Tabi Mini Nodes, Tabi Chain enables users to engage with Web3 platforms effortlessly, turning social interactions into meaningful blockchain participation. The project is committed to lowering the barriers to entry for decentralized applications, governance, and digital ownership, fostering a more inclusive and accessible Web3 landscape.

