Cornish Metals Announces Joint Broker Update

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cornish Metals Inc. (AIM/TSX-V: CUSN) (“Cornish Metals” or the “Company”), a mineral exploration and development company focused on advancing its 100% owned and permitted South Crofty tin project in Cornwall, United Kingdom, announces that with effect from today’s date SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP and H&P Advisory Limited will act as joint brokers to the Company.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

“Don Turvey”
Don Turvey

For additional information please contact:

Cornish Metals

Fawzi Hanano
Irene Dorsman		investors@cornishmetals.com
info@cornishmetals.com
  Tel: +1 (604) 200 6664

SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP
(Nominated Adviser & Joint Broker)        		Richard Morrison
Charlie Bouverat
Grant Barker		Tel: +44 203 470 0470

   
Hannam & Partners
(Joint Broker)        		Matthew Hasson
Andrew Chubb
Jay Ashfield		cornish@hannam.partners
Tel: +44 207 907 8500

   
BlytheRay
(Financial PR)		Tim Blythe
Megan Ray		cornishmetals@blytheray.com
Tel: +44 207 138 3204
   

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


