Hi-View Resources Appoints New CFO

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hi-View Resources Inc. (‘Hi-View' or the ‘Company’) (CSE: HVW; OTCQB: HVWRF; FSE: B63) is pleased to announce that it has appointed Mr. Daryn Gordon to the position of Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Mr. Gordon is a Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA, CA) with more than two decades of finance and accounting experience. He started his career at global auditing firms Grant Thornton LLP and PwC Canada. For the last fourteen years, Mr. Gordon has continued to expand his expertise and knowledge by providing CFO services to Canadian companies across a variety of industries. Mr. Gordon has a Bachelor of Management degree from the University of Lethbridge.

Hi-View CEO, R. Nick Horsley comments, “We are excited to have Mr. Gordon join our growing team. Mr. Gordon’s experience with a big four accounting firm, combined with his experience running an independent accounting firm and acting as the CFO for numerous publicly traded companies in the mining space, makes him a great fit.”

Steve Mathiesen has resigned as an officer and director of the Company, and will remain on as a consultant.

About Hi-View Resources Inc.

Hi-View is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada and the USA. The Company, through its subsidiary holds a 100% interest in the newly acquired Babine Copper-Gold property as well as interests in the Golden Stranger Property and the Lawyers West, East, South projects, together with claims acquired directly through staking, all located in the Toodoggone region of northern BC, prospective for gold, silver, and copper. The collective holdings with the Babine property cover 9,749 hectares.

