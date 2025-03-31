Industrial Control & Factory Automation Industry Report 2025: Market to Reach $399.12 Billion by 2029 - Growing Focus on Operational Safety, Efficiency and Productivity

Dublin, March 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Industrial Control & Factory Automation Market by Technology (SCADA, DCS, HMI, MES, PAM, WMS, Industrial Robotics, 3D Printing, CNC Controller, Process Analyzer, Flow Meter, Communication, Predictive Maintenance, Machine Safety) - Global Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global industrial control & factory automation market was valued at USD 255.88 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 399.12 billion by 2029; it is expected to register a CAGR of 9.3%

Increased adoption of IoT and AI in industrial environments is driving the industrial control & factory automation market. Whereas high initial capital investment is restraining the growth of the industrial control & factory automation market.

The study includes an in-depth competitive analysis of these key players in the industrial control & factory automation market, with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies with in-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies, and service offerings of leading players ABB (Switzerland), Schneider Electric (France), Emerson Electric Co. (US), General Electric (US), Honeywell International Inc. (US), Siemens (Germany), Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan), Rockwell Automation (US), among others in the industrial control & factory automation market.

The North America segment is likely to grow at the second highest CAGR during the forecast period.



North America's market is predicted to expand at the second-highest CAGR over the forecast period. North America's industrial control and factory automation market is being driven by technological breakthroughs such as Industry 4.0, IIoT, and Al, which improve operational efficiency and productivity.

It is witnessing a massive thrust toward energy efficiency, sustainability, and stringent safety criteria, all of which continue to pressure the industries related to the automobile, oil, and gas sectors toward increased adoption of automation. And labor shortages take the advancement of automation even further along, fueled by strong government support and leadership from key players in the industry. Surging demand for industrial control & factory automation and warehouse automation is also shaping up the future of the industry.



Cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP) segment is expected to hold the largest market share throughout the forecast period.



The ERP system integrates all these processes in one end-to-end system to streamline various business processes and information across the entire organization. Software as a Service (SaaS) ERP is enterprises' most popular deployment model. The rise of IIoT and connected factories has created a need for ERP systems that can integrate with sensors, machines, and control systems to collect real-time data from the production floor.



Oil & Gas segment is likely to hold the largest market in 2024.



The oil and gas segment is estimated to account for the highest part of the industrial control and factory automation market in 2024. The oil and gas business is highly capital-intensive, therefore increasing operational efficiency is critical to profitability. Automation systems such as Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA), Distributed Control Systems (DCS), and Programmable Logic Controllers (PLCs) allow for real-time monitoring and control of operations, resulting in more efficient production processes, less waste, and higher throughput.

Due to the specific emphasis on safety, efficiency, remote locations, data-driven decisions, and strict regulations followed in this sector has lead it to hold the largest market share. Predictive maintenance, automation, and robots are some of the critical smart technologies that help the industry lower costs, improve safety, and increase efficiency.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 366 Forecast Period 2024 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $255.88 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $399.12 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.3% Regions Covered Global



Case Studies

World Wide Fittings, Inc. Adopts Mitsubishi Electric's Industrial Robotics to Streamline Operations

Bombardier Transportation Selects ABB to Provide Scada System for Bangkok's Monorail Project

Cooper Tire Adopts Rockwell Automation's Mes Solution for Greater Efficiency

Enel Green Power S.P.A. Implements ABB Ability for Predictive Maintenance in Hydropower Plants

China National Building Material Group Corporation Enhances Energy Efficiency with Schneider Electric's Ecostruxure

Arkema Group Upgrades Systems with ABB's System 800Xa Architecture

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increased Adoption of IoT and AI in Industrial Environments

Government Initiatives to Promote Industrial Automation

Growing Focus on Operational Efficiency and Productivity

Growing Demand for Smart Sensors in Various Industries to Gain Real-Time Insights

Increasing Integration of Machine Vision Systems with Deep Learning

Restraints

Significant Initial Capital Investment and Subsequent Maintenance Expenses

Lack of Quick Adaptability to Changing Scenario and Intuitive Decision-Making

Security Risks Associated with Cyber-Physical Systems

Opportunities

Increased Demand for Safety Compliance Automation Solutions

Rising Adoption of Automation in Industrial Sector

Growing Demand for Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Technologies

Challenges

Absence of Standardization in Industrial Communication Protocols and Interfaces

Shortage of Skilled Workforce to Operate Industrial Automation Equipment and Systems

Lack of Precision due to Differences Between Simulations and Real-Life

Complexity in Deployment of Industrial Control & Factory Automation Solutions

Technology Analysis

Key Technologies

Artificial Intelligence

Augmented Reality

Blockchain

5G

Digital Twin

IoT

Complementary Technologies

Smart Energy Management

Cybersecurity

Adjacent Technologies

Edge Computing

Pricing Analysis

Indicative Pricing of Key Players, by Robot Type

Average Selling Price Trend, by Type

Average Selling Price Trend, by Region

Average Selling Price Trend of Industrial Sensors

Average Selling Prices of Process Analyzer, by Type

Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customer Business

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Company Profiles

Key Players

Schneider Electric Business Overview Products/Solutions/Services Offered Recent Developments Product Launches Deals Expansions Analyst's View Key Strengths/Right to Win Strategic Choices Weaknesses and Competitive Threats

Honeywell International Inc.

ABB

Rockwell Automation

Siemens

Emerson Electric Co.

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

General Electric Company

Yokogawa Electric Corporation

Omron Corporation

Endress+Hauser Group Services AG

Fanuc Corporation

Other Key Players

Wika Alexander Wiegand SE & Co. KG

Dwywer Instruments, LLC

Stratasys

3D Systems

Fuji Electric Co. Ltd.

Hitachi Ltd.

Krohne

Azbil Corporation

Vega

Triditive

Ultimaker

Roboze

Softgripping

Zivid

Tegan Innovations

Nano Dimension

Onrobot A/S

Inxpect S.P.A

Addverb Technologies Limited

Locus Robotics

Eiratech Robotics Ltd.

Greyorange





For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nf7rqt

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.