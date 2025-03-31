Industrial Control & Factory Automation Industry Report 2025: Market to Reach $399.12 Billion by 2029 - Growing Focus on Operational Safety, Efficiency and Productivity

Dublin, March 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Industrial Control & Factory Automation Market by Technology (SCADA, DCS, HMI, MES, PAM, WMS, Industrial Robotics, 3D Printing, CNC Controller, Process Analyzer, Flow Meter, Communication, Predictive Maintenance, Machine Safety) - Global Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global industrial control & factory automation market was valued at USD 255.88 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 399.12 billion by 2029; it is expected to register a CAGR of 9.3%
Increased adoption of IoT and AI in industrial environments is driving the industrial control & factory automation market. Whereas high initial capital investment is restraining the growth of the industrial control & factory automation market.
The study includes an in-depth competitive analysis of these key players in the industrial control & factory automation market, with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies with in-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies, and service offerings of leading players ABB (Switzerland), Schneider Electric (France), Emerson Electric Co. (US), General Electric (US), Honeywell International Inc. (US), Siemens (Germany), Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan), Rockwell Automation (US), among others in the industrial control & factory automation market.
The North America segment is likely to grow at the second highest CAGR during the forecast period.
North America's market is predicted to expand at the second-highest CAGR over the forecast period. North America's industrial control and factory automation market is being driven by technological breakthroughs such as Industry 4.0, IIoT, and Al, which improve operational efficiency and productivity.
It is witnessing a massive thrust toward energy efficiency, sustainability, and stringent safety criteria, all of which continue to pressure the industries related to the automobile, oil, and gas sectors toward increased adoption of automation. And labor shortages take the advancement of automation even further along, fueled by strong government support and leadership from key players in the industry. Surging demand for industrial control & factory automation and warehouse automation is also shaping up the future of the industry.
Cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP) segment is expected to hold the largest market share throughout the forecast period.
The ERP system integrates all these processes in one end-to-end system to streamline various business processes and information across the entire organization. Software as a Service (SaaS) ERP is enterprises' most popular deployment model. The rise of IIoT and connected factories has created a need for ERP systems that can integrate with sensors, machines, and control systems to collect real-time data from the production floor.
Oil & Gas segment is likely to hold the largest market in 2024.
The oil and gas segment is estimated to account for the highest part of the industrial control and factory automation market in 2024. The oil and gas business is highly capital-intensive, therefore increasing operational efficiency is critical to profitability. Automation systems such as Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA), Distributed Control Systems (DCS), and Programmable Logic Controllers (PLCs) allow for real-time monitoring and control of operations, resulting in more efficient production processes, less waste, and higher throughput.
Due to the specific emphasis on safety, efficiency, remote locations, data-driven decisions, and strict regulations followed in this sector has lead it to hold the largest market share. Predictive maintenance, automation, and robots are some of the critical smart technologies that help the industry lower costs, improve safety, and increase efficiency.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|366
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2029
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$255.88 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029
|$399.12 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|9.3%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Case Studies
- World Wide Fittings, Inc. Adopts Mitsubishi Electric's Industrial Robotics to Streamline Operations
- Bombardier Transportation Selects ABB to Provide Scada System for Bangkok's Monorail Project
- Cooper Tire Adopts Rockwell Automation's Mes Solution for Greater Efficiency
- Enel Green Power S.P.A. Implements ABB Ability for Predictive Maintenance in Hydropower Plants
- China National Building Material Group Corporation Enhances Energy Efficiency with Schneider Electric's Ecostruxure
- Arkema Group Upgrades Systems with ABB's System 800Xa Architecture
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Increased Adoption of IoT and AI in Industrial Environments
- Government Initiatives to Promote Industrial Automation
- Growing Focus on Operational Efficiency and Productivity
- Growing Demand for Smart Sensors in Various Industries to Gain Real-Time Insights
- Increasing Integration of Machine Vision Systems with Deep Learning
Restraints
- Significant Initial Capital Investment and Subsequent Maintenance Expenses
- Lack of Quick Adaptability to Changing Scenario and Intuitive Decision-Making
- Security Risks Associated with Cyber-Physical Systems
Opportunities
- Increased Demand for Safety Compliance Automation Solutions
- Rising Adoption of Automation in Industrial Sector
- Growing Demand for Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Technologies
Challenges
- Absence of Standardization in Industrial Communication Protocols and Interfaces
- Shortage of Skilled Workforce to Operate Industrial Automation Equipment and Systems
- Lack of Precision due to Differences Between Simulations and Real-Life
- Complexity in Deployment of Industrial Control & Factory Automation Solutions
Technology Analysis
Key Technologies
- Artificial Intelligence
- Augmented Reality
- Blockchain
- 5G
- Digital Twin
- IoT
Complementary Technologies
- Smart Energy Management
- Cybersecurity
Adjacent Technologies
- Edge Computing
Pricing Analysis
- Indicative Pricing of Key Players, by Robot Type
- Average Selling Price Trend, by Type
- Average Selling Price Trend, by Region
- Average Selling Price Trend of Industrial Sensors
- Average Selling Prices of Process Analyzer, by Type
Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customer Business
Porter's Five Forces Analysis
Company Profiles
Key Players
- Schneider Electric
- Business Overview
- Products/Solutions/Services Offered
- Recent Developments
- Product Launches
- Deals
- Expansions
- Analyst's View
- Key Strengths/Right to Win
- Strategic Choices
- Weaknesses and Competitive Threats
- Honeywell International Inc.
- ABB
- Rockwell Automation
- Siemens
- Emerson Electric Co.
- Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
- General Electric Company
- Yokogawa Electric Corporation
- Omron Corporation
- Endress+Hauser Group Services AG
- Fanuc Corporation
Other Key Players
- Wika Alexander Wiegand SE & Co. KG
- Dwywer Instruments, LLC
- Stratasys
- 3D Systems
- Fuji Electric Co. Ltd.
- Hitachi Ltd.
- Krohne
- Azbil Corporation
- Vega
- Triditive
- Ultimaker
- Roboze
- Softgripping
- Zivid
- Tegan Innovations
- Nano Dimension
- Onrobot A/S
- Inxpect S.P.A
- Addverb Technologies Limited
- Locus Robotics
- Eiratech Robotics Ltd.
- Greyorange
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nf7rqt
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.