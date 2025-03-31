anske Bank share buy-back programme: transactions in week 13

Company announcement no. 15 2025

Danske Bank share buy-back programme: transactions in week 13



On 7 February 2025, Danske Bank A/S announced a share buy-back programme for a total of DKK 5 billion, with a maximum of 45,000,000 shares, in the period from 10 February 2025 to 30 January 2026, at the latest, as described in company announcement no. 6 2025.



The Programme is carried out in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (the "Market Abuse Regulation") and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (together with the Market Abuse Regulation, the "Safe Harbour Rules").



The following transactions on Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S were made under the share buy-back programme in week 13:


 Number of sharesVWAP DKKGross value DKK
Accumulated, last announcement332,100233.238677,458,546
24/03/2025148,299232.358034,458,459
25/03/2025207,000237.632449,189,907
26/03/2025195,756240.279947,036,232
27/03/2025207,000238.664649,403,572
28/03/2025216,178232.732050,311,538
Total accumulated over week 13974,233236.4934230,399,708
Total accumulated during the share buyback programme1,306,333235.6660307,858,254




With the transactions stated above, the total accumulated number of own shares under the share buy-back programme corresponds to 0.152% of Danske Bank A/S' share capital.





