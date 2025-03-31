anske Bank share buy-back programme: transactions in week 13

|Company announcement no. 15 2025
Danske Bank
Bernstorffsgade 40
DK-1577 København V
Tel. + 45 33 44 00 00
31/03/2025
Page 1 of 1
Danske Bank share buy-back programme: transactions in week 13
On 7 February 2025, Danske Bank A/S announced a share buy-back programme for a total of DKK 5 billion, with a maximum of 45,000,000 shares, in the period from 10 February 2025 to 30 January 2026, at the latest, as described in company announcement no. 6 2025.
The Programme is carried out in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (the "Market Abuse Regulation") and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (together with the Market Abuse Regulation, the "Safe Harbour Rules").
The following transactions on Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S were made under the share buy-back programme in week 13:
|Number of shares
|VWAP DKK
|Gross value DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement
|332,100
|233.2386
|77,458,546
|24/03/2025
|148,299
|232.3580
|34,458,459
|25/03/2025
|207,000
|237.6324
|49,189,907
|26/03/2025
|195,756
|240.2799
|47,036,232
|27/03/2025
|207,000
|238.6646
|49,403,572
|28/03/2025
|216,178
|232.7320
|50,311,538
|Total accumulated over week 13
|974,233
|236.4934
|230,399,708
|Total accumulated during the share buyback programme
|1,306,333
|235.6660
|307,858,254
With the transactions stated above, the total accumulated number of own shares under the share buy-back programme corresponds to 0.152% of Danske Bank A/S' share capital.
Contact: Claus Ingar Jensen, Head of Group Investor Relations, tel. +45 25 42 43 70
