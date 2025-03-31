Where Consumers Shop for Pet Care: 2025 Industry Research with 5-Year Forecasts - Channel Shifts and Future Developments

Dublin, March 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Where Consumers Shop for Pet Care" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global pet care market was valued at USD 207 billion in 2024. Around 26% of sales came from pet shops and superstores, while 30% were accounted for by e-commerce. Although retail offline remains the larger channel, its contribution is declining rapidly. Increased sophistication in pet ownership, shifts in shopping behaviours, affordability concerns and greater access to specialised retail channels are reshaping the pet care retail landscape.



Where Consumers Shop for Pet Care offers an insight into the development of the market, highlights buzz topics, emerging geographies, categories and trends as well as pressing industry issues and white spaces. It identifies the leading and emerging companies and brands, offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market, including background information on pet population, pet ownership by household and prepared gap ratio. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change and criteria for success.



Product coverage: Pet Food, Pet Products.



Data coverage: Market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.



Why buy this report?

Get a detailed picture of the Pet Care market;

Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;

Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Key Topics Covered

Introduction

Industry snapshot

Channel shifts

Store-based channels

Non-store channels

Future developments

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qlwjj7

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.