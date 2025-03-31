Yano Research Institute Announces Launch of "Global Directory of Halal Certification Bodies 2025"

TOKYO, March 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yano Research Institute Ltd. (Nakano-ku, Tokyo, JAPAN), a leading market research firm with 67 years of experience, announces the upcoming release of the "Global Directory of Halal Certification Bodies 2025" on April 30, 2025, in two different languages, English and Japanese. This specialized report provides essential information on major halal certification bodies and regulations worldwide including U.S.A., supporting businesses in navigating the growing global halal market.

A Decade of Halal Market Insights

For the past 10 years, Yano Research Institute has collaborated with LPPOM MUI, Indonesia’s leading halal inspection organization, to provide valuable halal certification insights to Japanese companies. Through this partnership, the significance of halal certification bodies has been recognized, particularly in Muslim-minority countries like Japan, where businesses require reliable guidance on halal compliance.

The Growing Significance of Halal Certification Bodies

The global halal market continues to expand, with an increasing number of halal certification organizations playing a crucial role in ensuring market access and consumer trust.

The "Global Directory of Halal Certification Bodies 2025" serves as a comprehensive contact list of major halal certification bodies, regulations, and standards across different regions and countries. This report is designed to assist businesses in understanding halal certification processes.

The Role and Necessity of Halal Certification Bodies

For products distributed or sold in Muslim-majority regions, halal assurance is an important consideration -- even when certification is not mandatory. Businesses unfamiliar with halal assurance may benefit from consulting a recognized halal certification body, which provides guidance based on Islamic law and scientific evidence to ensure compliance with halal requirements and consumer expectations.

Halal certification is a specialized aspect of product quality assurance. Selecting a competent and experienced halal certification body is an effective approach to ensuring compliance with halal standards.

With a growing global demand for halal products -- particularly in Southeast Asia, the Middle East, Central Asia, and Africa -- this directory provides key information for businesses seeking to enter and expand within these markets.

Key Features of the "Global Directory of Halal Certification Bodies 2025":

Coverage of Over 100 Halal Certification Bodies Across Over 50 Countries (Final numbers of bodies and countries to be confirmed later)



Identification of Halal Certification Bodies Approved by Local Authorities



Comprehensive Overview of Halal Regulations and Standards in Key Islamic Markets



How to Choose the Right Halal Certification Body for Your Business



Define your target markets -- Identify the countries and regions where products will be sold.

Check regional halal certification regulations -- Determine whether certification is required in target markets.

Select a recognized certification body -- If certification is necessary, choose a halal certification body approved by the relevant authorities.

Evaluate and choose the most suitable certification body – In countries or regions with no halal certification regulations, select a body that aligns with the company’s needs and conditions.

Ensure expertise and reliability -- Choose a certification body with proven knowledge and experience in halal certification.



"Global Directory of Halal Certification Bodies 2025": Publication Details & Pricing



Japanese Version



Release Date: April 30, 2025



Format: PDF



No. of Pages: Approximately 150



Price: 50,000 JPY (excluding tax)



English Version



Release Date: April 30, 2025



Format: PDF



No. of Pages: Approximately 100



Price: 500 USD (excluding tax)



For Purchase Inquiries

For more information or to purchase the "Global Directory of Halal Certification Bodies 2025," please contact Yano Research Institute Ltd. at https://www.yanoresearch.com/contact/contact.php



Source: Yano Research Institute Ltd.