TravelPerk Unveils Bold New Brand to Redefine the Future of Business Travel

BARCELONA, Spain, March 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TravelPerk, the hyper-growth company transforming travel and expense management, marks its 10-year anniversary with a bold rebrand designed to reflect its ambitious expansion and evolving vision. Developed in collaboration with global brand consultancy Wolff Olins, the new identity reflects TravelPerk's status as a disruptor in the corporate travel space, offering a simpler, smarter travel experience for businesses and their employees.

The rebrand, which introduces a vibrant new color palette with a standout ‘Perk Green’, moves away from the sea of corporate blue that dominates the industry. This change reflects TravelPerk’s shift from a traditional business travel provider to a forward-thinking platform that integrates both travel and expense management.

Jada Balster, TravelPerk's recently appointed VP of Global Marketing, spearheaded the rebrand. “We felt it was the perfect time for a fresh, new brand that better embodies our bold vision and unstoppable momentum building the future of integrated travel and expense management. This isn’t just a rebrand - it’s the mark of the next chapter. The new TravelPerk brand is bold, human, flexible, and deeply connected to our customers, moving away from the stereotypical view of the business traveler.”

Jada adds: “Evolving our brand and visual identity has been no small task, but it perfectly reflects the collective ambition and collaboration of our entire team at TravelPerk. We can’t wait to see how our customers and the wider market react to it.”

The rebranding comes as TravelPerk continues to scale, with a growing focus on dominating the U.S. market. Over the past decade, the company has made several market-shaping acquisitions, including ClickTravel, AmTrav, and Yokoy, and earlier this year announced $200 million in Series E funding.

“We’re proud of what we’ve built over the last 10 years, and this new brand represents the next phase of our journey,” says Avi Meir, CEO and Co-Founder of TravelPerk. “Business travel is changing and so are we. Our new brand reflects our commitment to shaping the future of travel and expense management—making the experience simpler, smarter, and more seamless.”

The new identity is designed to resonate with a wide range of customers. Whether it’s the employee booking travel, the CFO managing budgets, or the travel managers overseeing policy, TravelPerk’s rebrand aims to connect with everyone involved in the travel and expense process. The shift from “business travel” to “travel for work” underscores the company’s expanded mission to serve the evolving needs of today’s diverse workforce—from builders to bankers, scientists to sales managers, executives to engineers, and accountant executives to architects.

Claire Stuart, Senior Engagement Director at Wolff Olins, commented: “We were excited to help TravelPerk reimagine its brand identity. By moving away from the traditional corporate blue, we created a fresh, dynamic visual language that positions TravelPerk as a leader in the travel and expense management space, both in Europe and the U.S.”

The rebrand also aligns with the changing landscape of business travel. With the rise of hybrid work models, advancements in AI, and evolving employee expectations, TravelPerk has continuously invested in its platform to meet these shifts. The new identity reflects this ongoing transformation, reinforcing TravelPerk’s role as a partner to businesses looking for smarter, more efficient ways to manage travel and expenses.

The refreshed look will be visible across all of TravelPerk’s platforms, including those from its recent acquisitions, Yokoy, ClickTravel, and AmTrav. Customers will begin seeing the new identity on March 31, 2025, with a full rollout across digital channels, marketing materials, and a brand campaign launching in April.

