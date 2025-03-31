Where Consumers Shop for Snacks, 2025-2029 Market Research - Warehouse Clubs and Discounters Lead Snack Sales Amid Inflation, While E-Commerce Gains Strength

Dublin, March 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Where Consumers Shop for Snacks" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The snacks industry grew in 2024, driven by value-focused demand despite cost challenges. Discounters and warehouse clubs led sales growth, benefitting from low prices and rising demand amid inflation. E-commerce snack sales are expected to stay strong through strategies such as price promotions, convenience and impulse-driven shopping. New retail models, such as snack specialist retailers in China expand. However, more traditional small local grocers currently lead snack sales in Asia-Pacific.



Where Consumers Shop for Snacks provides a comprehensive overview of the Snacks market, providing insight on sales and market potential, retail distribution and company and brand shares. Analysis identifies emerging geographies alongside growth opportunities in the most developed, highest value countries. It also offers strategic analysis of the key trends shaping the industry and consumer demand, such as health and wellness, sustainability, the evolution of eating occasions, in addition to ongoing considerations of convenience and value-for-money in the post-pandemic world.

Insight into how these trends are shaping demand informs forecasts to 2029, clearly indicating how the market is expected to change.



Product coverage: Confectionery, Ice Cream, Savoury Snacks, Sweet Biscuits, Snack Bars and Fruit Snacks.



Data coverage: Market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.



