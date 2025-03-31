Healthcare Analytics Market Research 2025-2029 with In-depth Analysis of Key Players - Merative, Optum, SAS Institute, Oracle, and Citiustech

Dublin, March 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Healthcare Analytics Market by Type (Predictive, Diagnostic), Application (Claim, RCM, Fraud, Precision Health, RWE, Imaging, Supply Chain, Workforce, Population Health), EndUser (Payer, Hospital, ACO, ASC, Govt, Clinic), & Region: Global Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global Healthcare analytics market is projected to reach USD 133.19 billion by 2029 from USD 44.83 billion in 2024, at a CAGR of 24.3 % from 2024 to 2029

The scope of the report covers detailed information regarding the major factors, such as drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities, influencing the growth of the healthcare analytics market. A detailed analysis of the key industry players has been done to provide insights into their business overview, solutions, and services; key strategies; Contracts, partnerships, agreements. new product & service launches, mergers and acquisitions, and recent developments associated with the healthcare analytics market. Competitive analysis of upcoming startups in the healthcare analytics market ecosystem is covered in this report.

The widespread adoption of Electronic Health Records (EHR) is accelerating the growth of the healthcare analytics market. In North America, approximately 78% of office-based physicians and 96% of non-federal acute care hospitals use EHR systems, which are supported by regulatory incentives such as the HITECH Act. Europe has varying adoption rates, with the Netherlands at 97% and an average of 81% across the continent, indicating a high potential for analytics integration. Increased adoption of EHRs improves data accessibility and drives the demand for advanced analytics solutions.

The study includes an in-depth competitive analysis of these key players in the healthcare analytics market, with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies. Merative (US), Optum, Inc.(US), SAS Institute Inc. (US), Oracle (US), Citiustech Inc (US) are some of the key players in the healthcare analytics market.



Healthcare analytics, clinical analytics segment to witness the highest growth during the forecast period.



Based on application, the healthcare analytics market is segmented into financial analytics, clinical analytics, operations & administrative analytics and population health analytics. The clinical analytics segment held the largest market share in 2023. Value-Based Care, technological advancements, and improved patient outcomes drive clinical analytics growth by focusing on outcome-based performance, optimizing costs, and enabling personalized, data-driven care through AI and EHR systems. This enhances care quality and efficiency, boosting the healthcare analytics market.



APAC is estimated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



In this report, the healthcare analytics market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa. The healthcare analytics market in APAC is projected to register the highest CAGR rate during the forecast period. The APAC healthcare analytics market is growing due to affordable medical treatments, such as average cost of bypass surgery in APAC region is approximately USD 4000, compared to USD 30,000 to USD 200,000 in the US. Moreover, government support for medical tourism, healthcare infrastructure investment, IT expansion, and a growing aging population with chronic diseases collectively strengthen the region's position in global healthcare.





Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 411 Forecast Period 2024 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $44.83 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $133.19 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 24.3% Regions Covered Global



Market Dynamics

Drivers

Favorable Government Initiatives for Electronic Health Record Adoption

Growing Venture Capital Investments in Startups

Need to Reduce Healthcare Costs

Increasing Focus on Real-World Evidence

Rise of Telemedicine and Remote Patient Monitoring

Growing Focus on Regulatory Compliance

Restraints

High Cost of Analytics Solutions

Growing Concerns About Data Breach

Opportunities

Increasing Focus on Value-based Medicines

Growing Use of Analytics in Healthcare

Rising Number of Patient Registries

Emergence of Social Media and Digital Health Technologies

Challenges

Concerns Regarding Inaccurate and Inconsistent Data

Reluctance to Adopt Healthcare Analytics Solutions in Developing Countries

Lack of Maintenance of Medical Records

Shortage of Skilled Personnel

Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customer Business

Industry Trends

Increasing Partnerships and Collaborations Among Market Players

Shift of Risk Burden from Payers to Providers

Growing Adoption of Cloud-based IT Solutions

Technology Analysis

Key Technologies

Big Data Analytics

Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning

Business Intelligence Tools

Adjacent Technologies

Cloud Computing

Internet of Things

Impact of AI/Gen AI on Healthcare Analytics Market

Key Use Cases

Case Study on AI/Gen AI

Adjacent Market Ecosystem

Life Science Analytics Market

Healthcare IT Market

Healthcare Fraud Analytics Market

User Readiness and Impact Assessment

User Readiness

Payers

Providers

Impact Assessment

User A: Payers

Implementation

Impact

User B: Providers

Implementation

Impact

Company Profiles



Key Players

Merative

Sas Institute Inc.

Optum, Inc.

Oracle

Veradigm LLC

Exlservice Holdings, Inc.

Citiustech Inc.

Health Catalyst

CVS Health

Inovalon

Mckesson Corporation

Medeanalytics, Inc.

Cotiviti, Inc.

Apixio, Inc.

Enlitic

Komodo Health, Inc.

Healthec, LLC

Iqvia

Wipro

Other Players

Arcadia Solutions, LLC.

Evidation Health, Inc.

Healthcorum

Aetion, Inc.

Tredence.Inc.

Sisense Ltd.

