Need States Across the FMCG Industry, 2025 Research Report - Outcome-Driven Consumption Reshapes Purchasing Behavior, Challenging Brands to Adapt

Category-, occasion- and substance-agnostic consumers are focusing ever more consciously on the desired outcome of their consumption behaviour, representing a step change in purchasing motivators that makes it vital for brands, retailers and their supply chain partners to understand, decode and quantify the need states landscape.



Need States Across FMCG offers an insight into to the size and shape of the Soft Drinks market, highlights buzz topics, emerging geographies, categories and trends as well as pressing industry issues and white spaces. It identifies the leading companies and brands, offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, packaging innovations, economic/lifestyle influences, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change and criteria for success. The analysis can focus on value and volume for both off trade and on trade.



Product coverage: Asian Speciality Drinks, Bottled Water, Carbonates, Concentrates, Energy Drinks, Juice, RTD Coffee, RTD Tea, Sports Drinks.



Data coverage: Market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.



Key Topics Covered

Executive summary

Introduction

The Need states framework

Ingredient symbiosis

Challenges in need state positioning

Measuring the size of the need states prize

Need states across FMCG

Conclusion

