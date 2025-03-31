The State of Marketplaces in FMCG E-Commerce, 2025 - Online Marketplaces Drive FMCG Growth, but Success Depends on Subcategory-Specific Strategies

Dublin, March 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The State of Marketplaces in FMCG E-Commerce" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The rapid expansion and evolving nature of online marketplaces have positioned them as pivotal growth channels for FMCG brands. Although these platforms offer substantial opportunities, success hinges on understanding the nuanced dynamics to each subcategory. By proactively adapting strategies and leveraging marketplace-specific advantages, FMCG brands can unlock long-term value and foster resilience in uncertain times.



The State of Marketplaces in FMCG E-Commerce offers an insight into the size and shape of the retailing industry, highlights emerging trends, their effects on retailing in markets around the world, on the development of channels and consumers' shopping patterns. It identifies the leading companies and brands, offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they the developments of new store types, the importance of non-store retailing, economic/lifestyle influences, private label or pricing issues. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change and criteria for success.



Product coverage: Retail E-Commerce, Retail Offline.



Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.



Key Topics Covered

Executive summary

Introduction

Nuanced playing field for FMCG categories

Unveiling the marketplace champions

Marketplaces as channel partners for E-commerce success

Conclusion

The state of marketplaces in FMCG E-commerce

