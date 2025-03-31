The World Market for Soft Drinks in 2025: Local Brands Challenge Multinationals as Soft Drink Markets Evolve with Health, Sustainability, and E-Commerce Trends

Dublin, March 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The World Market for Soft Drinks" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



In the global soft drinks industry in 2025, emerging markets are driving volume growth, while mature markets focus on premiumisation and functionality. Affordability concerns are shaping pricing and pack strategies, while e-commerce and informal retail gain traction. Local value brands are increasingly competing with multinational giants. Future growth depends on balancing cost, innovation and consumer trends, with opportunities in healthier beverages, sustainability and digital engagement.



The World Market for Soft Drinksoffers an insight into to the size and shape of the Soft Drinks market, highlights buzz topics, emerging geographies, categories and trends as well as pressing industry issues and white spaces. It identifies the leading companies and brands, offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, packaging innovations, economic/lifestyle influences, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change and criteria for success. The analysis can focus on value and volume for both off trade and on trade.



Product coverage: Asian Speciality Drinks, Bottled Water, Carbonates, Concentrates, Energy Drinks, Juice, RTD Coffee, RTD Tea, Sports Drinks.



Data coverage: Market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.



Why buy this report?

Get a detailed picture of the Soft Drinks market;

Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;

Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Key Topics Covered

Introduction

State of the industry

Companies and products

Channels

Future outlook

Conclusion

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3u3lp8

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.