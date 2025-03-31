Leveraging GenAI for Value Creation, Innovation and Sustainability in the Luxury Goods Market, 2025 - GenAI is Transforming the Luxury Sector in a Volatile Market

Dublin, March 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Leveraging GenAI for Value Creation, Innovation and Sustainability in Luxury Goods" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



In a highly volatile marketplace, GenAI is revolutionizing the luxury landscape by enhancing consumer experiences and unlocking new revenue opportunities for brands and retailers. It enables seamless, data-driven collaboration across the supplier network to support sustainability goals. Luxury sectors - including fashion retail, travel, automotive, and hospitality - are transforming through advancements in customer experience, brand marketing, new product development, and innovation.

Leveraging GenAI for Value Creation, Innovation and Sustainability in Luxury Goods offers an insight into the size and shape of the luxury goods industry, highlights buzz topics, emerging trends as well as pressing industry issues, their effects on luxury goods retailing in markets around the world and on the development of consumers' shopping patterns. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change and criteria for success. In short, it identifies the opportunity zones within luxury goods industry



Product coverage: Experiential Luxury, Fine Wines/Champagne and Spirits, Personal Luxury, Premium and Luxury Cars.



Data coverage: Market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.



Key Topics Covered

Executive summary

Introduction

Harnessing GenAI in customer experience

GenAI-driven marketing opportunities

Sustainability through GenAI innovations

Navigating key challenges with GenAI

Conclusion

Appendix

