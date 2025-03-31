VistaJet Welcomes New Brand Ambassador, Gary Player,

and Brings Iconic Vista House to Augusta, Georgia

Augusta, Georgia, March 31, 2025: Vista, the world’s first and only global private aviation group, is thrilled to announce legendary golfer Gary Player as the newest VistaJet Brand Ambassador and Member. Widely regarded as one of the greatest golfers of all time, Player’s remarkable career and enduring commitment to exceptional performance both on and off the course make him a perfect addition to the VistaJet family.

Gary Player comments: “With VistaJet, I get a level of service that’s second to none. It’s the peace of mind that comes with knowing I’m in safe hands and the ability to stay connected, whether I’m in my home country of South Africa, in the United States, or halfway across the world.

As a Member, I trust VistaJet not only to guarantee my travel but also to ensure my safety and comfort at every step. That level of trust allows me to focus on what matters most, knowing I’m always taken care of.”

VistaJet is proud to continue its partnership with other world-best athletes, including Jon Rahm and Phil Mickelson, who, along with Player, embody the company’s commitment to excellence. These Brand Ambassadors not only bridge the world of sports and travel but also foster a vibrant community around the shared passions of Members.

The partnership with Player will be showcased in a truly unforgettable way as the iconic Vista House descends on Augusta, Georgia, for the first time. Vista House will serve as an exclusive hub for VistaJet and XO Members, and their guests, to connect, relax and engage during the week’s activities.

Leona Qi, President U.S. at Vista: “Sports are increasingly shaping the travel and tourism landscape, with year-round events now attracting global audiences. There’s a strong desire to be there in person — not just to witness the action but to perform, connect and engage in valuable business opportunities.

As the world’s best athletes and business leaders trust us to get them where they need to be, we’re proud to facilitate their journeys and ensure they’re ready to perform at their highest level. Partnering with icons like Gary Player, Jon Rahm and Phil Mickelson, and bringing our Vista House to Augusta, demonstrates our ability to connect regions and build a global community, united by a passion for excellence.”

Celebrations will kick off with the Vista House Welcome Party, followed by a series of private events, including a round of golf with Gary Player, creating truly unforgettable moments for all guests.

Vista House will also host an exclusive sports business dinner with Annika Sörenstam, the world’s most decorated female golfer, providing an intimate environment for Members to engage with fellow leaders in sports, business and entertainment. In collaboration with Sportico, a long-standing partner and the leading authority on sports business, guests can expect a dynamic and engaging program that reflects a shared commitment to connecting sports and business.

For those attending the Championship Tournament, Vista’s newly introduced Special Events Unit will be activated to address the increasing demand for complex travel arrangements to one of the year’s most anticipated events. Members flying through VistaJet or XO will be greeted by a Vista Quality Ambassador, ensuring a seamless experience from takeoff to arrival. Significant private jet traffic is expected into the Augusta region, with Vista clients flying in from all corners of the world.

Additionally, VistaJet’s recent partnership with Hertz, which benefits Members year-round, will provide premium ground transportation, ensuring that every detail of the journey is managed with care. This collaboration underscores VistaJet’s commitment to delivering world-class service and facilitating seamless connections for Members traveling to the world’s most prestigious events.

Looking forward, VistaJet is already planning future immersive experiences for its Members, with events across a range of global sports, including Formula 1 races, tennis grand slams, and more. Vista House will continue to serve as the ultimate hub for exclusive access, personalized service and unforgettable experiences at world-class sporting events.

