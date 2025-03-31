Formula E Business Landscape Analysis Report 2024-2025: Media, Competition Sponsorship, Team Sponsorship, Team Profiles, Ticket Revenue, and Social Media

Dublin, March 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Business of Formula E 2024-25" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The "Business of Formula E 2024-25" report takes a deep dive into the motor racing series which sought to highlight electric technology innovation.

The report explores the biggest rights linked to the competition and its 11 participating teams. Specifically, it looks at the main media and sponsorship rights for the series, as well as a breakdown of all sponsorship portfolios for the competing teams. The report also looks at the social media followings of these teams and the potential ticket revenue on offer across the season.



The series aims to balance free-to-air and pay-tv media rights globally, as it continues to look to build fanbase. Formula E has 13 active sponsorship deals this season which equates to $72.2 million in revenue. Sponsorship appeal for the individual teams remains limited, with teams averaging just over seven deals.



Key Highlights

Breakdown of main global broadcasters in the sport. Coverage of the main series sponsorship deals. Highlights of ePrix title partners.

Analysis against the individual team sponsorship standings. Potential ticket money revenue from across the season. Social media breakdown of the series, competitors and Formula E teams.

Scope

The main aims of this report is to highlight commercial landscape across one of the leading motor racing competitions. The report breaks down these commercial partnerships by series and offers an extensive breakdown of the biggest deals for the competing teams.

Reasons to Buy

Formula E is a global sport with continued interest in expanding its global fanbase. The series looks to build its profile and compete against other leading motor racing series' such as Formula One and MotoGP for fan support . The report highlights the key commercial figures linked to the series for the 2024-25 season.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Overview



2. Media Landscape



3. Competition Sponsorship Landscape



4. Team Sponsorship Landscape



5. Team Profiles



6. Ticket Revenue



7. Social Media



8. Appendix



Key Data Tables

Global Media Rights

Series Sponsorship Figures

Team Title Sponsors

Team Annual Sponsorship Revenue Breakdown

Team Number of Sponsors

Brand Industry Spend & Volume

Brand HQ Spend & Volume

ePrix ticket revenue

