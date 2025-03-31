Ghana Construction Industry Report 2025: Output to Grow at an AAGR of 5.2% During 2026-2029, Supported by Investments in Industrial and Energy Sectors

Dublin, March 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ghana Construction Market Size, Trends, and Forecasts by Sector - Commercial, Industrial, Infrastructure, Energy and Utilities, Institutional and Residential Market Analysis to 2029 (H1 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Ghanaian construction industry is expected to grow by 5.9% in real terms in 2025, supported by public-private investment in transport, mining and energy infrastructure development, coupled with increase in export activity.

In October 2024, the Minerals Commission of Ghana issued a Mine Operating Permit to Atlantic Lithium Limited, an Australia-based company specializing in lithium resource exploration and development, to begin the construction work on Ghana's first lithium mine, the Ewoyaa mine and processing plant. The company aims to produce a total of 3.6 million tons of spodumene concentrate over 12 years, which translates to an annual production of 300,000 tons.

According to the Ghana Statistical Services (GSS), the total export activity grew by 53.2% in the first three quarters of 2024, preceded by an annual growth of 29.3% in 2023. According to the GSS, the construction industry's value-add rose by 9% in the first nine months, preceded by an annual decline of 9.9% in 2023.



Over the remainder of the forecast period, Ghana's construction industry is expected to register an average annual growth rate of 5.2% from 2026 to 2029, supported by investments in the industrial and energy sectors. In January 2025, the World Bank approved an investment of GHS 2.4 billion ($150 million) for Ghana to bolster its energy sector, ensuring a reliable electricity supply for households and industries across the country.

Additionally, in August 2024, Ghana's state-owned Petroleum Hub Development Corp. (PHDC) and private-sector partners began the construction work on the first phase of West Africa's first integrated downstream petroleum hub in Nawule, Jomoro. This project will be developed in three phases from 2024 to 2036 with an investment of GHS1 trillion ($60 billion), to enhance Ghana's energy capacity and economic stability.

Phase 1 includes the construction of a 300,000-barrel-per-day refinery, a 90,000-barrel-per-day petrochemical plant, and storage tanks with a capacity of three million cubic meters. Phase 2 will add another 300,000-barrel-per-day refinery, two additional petrochemical plants, and four million cubic meters of storage capacity, with construction expected to start after Phase 1 completion. Phase 3 will include the final 300,000-barrel-per-day refinery, two more petrochemical plants, and an additional three million cubic meters of storage capacity, completing the hub's development by 2036.



