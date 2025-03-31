Rethinking Food Ingredients 2025-2029: Meeting Health, Sustainability and Regulatory Needs - Nutritional Imbalances and Climate-Smart Crops Drive the Next Wave of Food Innovation

Dublin, March 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Rethinking Food Ingredients: Meeting Health, Sustainability and Regulatory Needs" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



With one billion more people globally by 2040 and growing sustainability challenges, diversification in food ingredients has become key. Food businesses need to address deepening nutritional imbalances with more varied, nutrient-dense, plant-based ingredients, and deliver gut-organ health benefits. Upstream, more local, climate-smart crops and food bioengineering must be sought, while working with policymakers. The future is less about meat, corn or cocoa and more about millets, fungi and algae.



Rethinking Food Ingredients: Meeting Health, Sustainability and Regulatory Needs offers an insight into to the size and shape of the health and wellness marketplace, highlights buzz topics, emerging trends, categories and geographies as well as pressing industry issues and white spaces. It identifies the leading companies and brands, offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing wellbeing market - be they new product developments, packaging and ingredients innovations, introduction of new regulatory schemes, economic/lifestyle influences, distribution or retail pricing issues. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change and criteria for success.



Product coverage: HW Cooking Ingredients and Meals, HW Dairy Products and Alternatives, HW Hot Drinks, HW Snacks, HW Soft Drinks, HW Staple Foods.



Data coverage: Market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.



Why buy this report?

Get a detailed picture of the Health and Wellness market

Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change

Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands

Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Key Topics Covered

Executive summary

Introduction

Meeting consumer demands

Addressing supply challenges

Anticipating legislation

Conclusion

