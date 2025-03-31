Animal Disinfectants Insights Report 2025: A Global $5.3+ Billion Market by 2030, Driven by Increased Biosecurity Focus and Development of Eco-friendly & Biodegradable Disinfectant Solutions

Dublin, March 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Animal Disinfectants Market - Focused Insights 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Animal Disinfectants Market was valued at USD 3.69 billion in 2024, and is projected to reach USD 5.31 billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 6.25%

The global animal disinfectants market report consists of exclusive data on 31 vendors. The market is highly competitive, with a mix of global giants, regional players, and specialized disinfectant manufacturers. It is expected to remain competitive, with a focus on stability, expansion, and innovation in new markets.

North America holds the largest regional share of the global animal disinfectants market. The market is driven by several factors, including stringent safety regulations and the large livestock industry. It is expected to experience steady growth due to factors such as rising awareness of zoonotic diseases, a focus on biosecurity, and increasing pet ownership.

The US and Canada have extensive livestock industries, creating a significant demand for animal disinfectants to control and prevent disease outbreaks. Stringent environmental and safety regulations in North America drive the demand for compliant, high-quality animal disinfectants. There is also a growing demand for biodegradable and eco-friendly disinfectants in the North American market. The demand for organic and natural disinfectants, such as lactic acid-based products, is rising significantly. Additionally, the adoption of advanced technologies like fogging systems and electrostatic spraying for efficient disinfection is increasing in North America.

MARKET TRENDS

Technological Advancements



Technological advancements are a significant trend in the global animal disinfectant market. This is driven by several factors including the development of advanced formulations, focus on sustainability, innovative application methods, enhanced monitoring & control systems, advanced delivery mechanisms, and antimicrobial resistance solutions. The advancements help to improve the safety, sustainability, and efficiency of disinfectant products used in animal husbandry. The companies are creating and offering nano-sized disinfectant particles that can offer increased efficacy, longer-lasting effects, and better penetration. The companies are focusing on utilizing microorganisms and enzymes for targeted disinfection.



Development of Eco-friendly & Biodegradable Disinfectant Solutions



The development of eco-friendly & biodegradable disinfectant solutions is a significant trend in the global animal disinfectant market. This is driven by several factors including rising consumer awareness, regulatory compliance, environmental concerns, increased, sustainability focus, and increased need for reducing environmental pollution from chemical solutions. Conventional disinfectants can contribute contain pollution when they contain hazardous and harmful chemicals like formaldehyde or chlorine. Biodegradable and eco-friendly solutions minimize residual toxicity, by reducing harm to water, soil, and ecosystems. The increased consumer awareness about sustainability and food safety is driving demand for eco-farming practices.



MARKET DRIVERS

Increased Biosecurity Focus



Increased Biosecurity Focus is a major driver in the global animal disinfectants market. This is driven by several factors including rising livestock density, prevention of disease outbreaks, zoonotic disease control, rising awareness among producers, string regulations, globalization of trade, and operational benefits. Biosecurity measures are essential for the prevention of the spread of various infectious diseases among humans and animals. Governments and global organizations like the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) and the World Health Organization (WHO) have established stringent biosecurity guidelines for animal farming compelling producers and farmers to adopt high-quality disinfectants.



Intensification of Animal Farming



The intensification of animal farming is a significant driver in the global animal disinfectant market. This is driven by several factors including higher animal density, faster disease transmission, increased stress on animals, stringent regulations, and a focus on biosecurity. Intensive farming involves increasing a larger number of animals in confined spaces. It increases the risk of disease outbreaks and the rising spread of pathogens. The proximity between animals' facilities the faster transmission of diseases, makes effective disinfection control. The confinement and overcrowding can stress animals, which can make them more susceptible to infections.

INDUSTRY RESTRAINTS

Environmental Impact



Environmental impact is a major challenge in the global animal disinfectant market. It includes persistence in the environment, impact on biodiversity, toxicity to aquatic life, bioaccumulation, and antimicrobial resistance. The improper disposal or runoff from farms can contaminate the water bodies, which can be harmful to the ecosystems. Certain disinfectant ingredients can accumulate in the tissues of aquatic organisms over time. The disinfectants are slow to degrade and are accumulating in water and soil. It can harm the food and wildlife.

RECENT VENDOR ACTIVITIES

In 2024, the leading animal disinfectant company, DeLaval Inc. launched its product Titan. It is a pioneering barrier teat disinfectant for automated spray systems. It's one of the best developments for the dairy application and one of the first of its kind on the market. Titan represents a significant advancement in udder health management. Its innovative film-forming technology creates a barrier film on the teats, helping to protect against environmental pathogens like S. uberis and E. coli - prevalent causes of mastitis.

In 2024, a food and animal safety solution company, Neogen Corporation launched Farm Fluid MAX disinfectant in the UK poultry and livestock market. In the coming years, it will be available in other European markets. This dual-action disinfectant is designed for challenging farm conditions and is formulated for use as part of a Neogen Pathogen Program.

KEY TAKEAWAYS

By Product: The iodine segment holds the largest market share of over 32%, as it is widely used for its effectiveness against various pathogens, such as viruses, fungi, and bacteria.

By Form: The liquid form segment accounts for the largest market share. The segmental growth is due to its cost-effectiveness and versatility.

By Application: The aquaculture segment shows the highest growth of 7.10%. The disinfectants are very crucial in aquaculture due to disease prevention, biosecurity, water quality, and post-harvest & pre-harvest.

By Distribution Channel: The offline segment holds the largest market share, as retail stores and agricultural supply stores have the strong expertise to guide the owner on specific usage and product information.

By Geography: North America holds the largest regional share of the global animal disinfectants market. The regional growth is driven by several factors including stringent safety regulations and large livestock industry.

Growth Factor: The global animal disinfectants market is set to grow due to increased biosecurity focus and the growing intensification of animal farming.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 132 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $3.69 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $5.31 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.2% Regions Covered Global



Key Vendors

DeLaval Inc

Ecolab

Evans Vanodine International PLC

Evonik Industries AG

GEA Group

KERSIA GROUP

LANXESS

Neogen Corporation

Solvay

Zoetis Services LLC

Other Prominent Vendors

AdvaCare Pharma

Albert Kerbl GmbH

Bona AB

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated

FINK TEC GmbH

G Shepherd Animal Health

Kemin Industries, Inc.

Laboratoires CEETAL

PCC Group

Planet Pets

Sanosil AG

Solenis International LLC

Stepan Company

Steroplast Healthcare Limited

STOCKMEIER Group

Sunways Bioscience LLP

Thymox

Veesure

Vetoquinol

Virbac

Virox

SEGMENTATION & FORECASTS

By Product

Iodine

Lactic Acid

Hydrogen Peroxide

Others

By Form

Liquid

Powder

Others

By Application

Dairy & Ruminants

Poultry

Swine

Aquaculture

Equine

By Distribution Channel

Offline

Online

By Geography

North America US Canada

Europe Germany France UK Italy Spain

APAC China Japan South Korea Australia India

Latin America Brazil Mexico

Middle East & Africa Turkey South Africa Saudi Arabia



