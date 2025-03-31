Top 5 Trends in Cooking Ingredients and Meals, 2025-2029 - Market Growth Moderates in 2025, Yet Consumer Desire for Innovative and Diet-Specific Products Continues

Dublin, March 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Top Five Trends in Cooking Ingredients and Meals" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Cooking ingredients and meals posted a moderate 2.2% in 2025. The market slowed compared to the thriving period 2021-2022 when convenient solutions and the growing home cooking trend laid the ground for innovation and experimentation. New launches have subsided due to high inflation and disturbed global supply chains; however, consumers' desire for novel products has remained. Products suited to various dietary, lifestyle and health needs have continued to see demand despite tighter budgets.



Top Five Trends in Cooking Ingredients and Meals provides a comprehensive overview of the Cooking Ingredients and Meals market, providing insight on sales and market potential, retail distribution and company and brand shares. Analysis identifies emerging geographies alongside growth opportunities in the most developed, highest value countries. It also offers strategic analysis of the key trends shaping the industry and consumer demand, such as health and wellness, sustainability, the evolution of eating occasions, in addition to ongoing considerations of convenience and value-for-money in the post-pandemic world. Insight into how these trends are shaping demand informs forecasts to 2029, clearly indicating how the market is expected to change.



Product coverage: Edible Oils, Meals & Soups, Sauces, Dips & Condiments, Sweet Spreads.



Data coverage: Market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.



Key Topics Covered

Introduction

Plant-forward recipes

Healthy eating

Comfort with limited budget

Seeking indulgence

Complexities of sustainability

Conclusion

