Transactions in connection with share buyback programme

Tryg - Transactions in connection with share buyback programme
On 04 December 2024, Tryg A/S (“Tryg”) announced that the Board of Directors had decided to initiate a share buyback programme of up to DKK 2.0 billion. The share buyback programme is executed in accordance with EU Market Abuse Regulation, EU Regulation no. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and the provisions of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”). The share buyback programme will end no later than 30 June 2025.

Transactions made under the share buyback programme will be announced through Nasdaq Copenhagen on a weekly basis.

The following transactions have been executed in the period 24 March 2025 to 28 March 2025:


  		Number
of shares 		Avg. purchase
price, DKK 		Transaction value, DKK
24 March 2025  60,000  161.64  9,698,400
25 March 2025  70,000  162.20  11,354,000
26 March 2025  65,000  162.64  10,571,600
27 March 2025  65,000  164.74  10,708,100
28 March 2025  65,000  165.51  10,758,150
Accumulated for the period  325,000
  		 53,090,250
Accumulated under the programme  8,760,787
  		 1,337,401,154


Detailed information on all transactions under the share buyback programme during the period is included in the attached appendix.

Following the above transactions, Tryg owns a total of 9,262,283 treasury shares corresponding to 1.503% of the total share capital.

