SureGo Administrative Services, Sister Company of Trawick International, Gains Delegated Claims Authority from Lloyd’s

MIAMI and LONDON, March 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SureGo Administrative Services (SureGo), a sister company of Trawick International and a third-party administrator for international and special risk insurance, announces that its North America and Europe operations have received Delegated Claims Authority (DCA) from Lloyd’s, the world’s leading insurance and reinsurance marketplace.

As an approved Lloyd’s DCA, SureGo can now administer accident and health claims on behalf of Lloyd’s esteemed syndicates. This designation highlights SureGo’s extensive industry experience and innovative solutions, enabling it to deliver tailored claims processing services that meet the unique needs of Lloyd’s syndicates while maintaining a seamless client experience. By joining the Lloyd’s ecosystem, SureGo reinforces its position as a trusted partner in the global insurance market and demonstrates its commitment to excellence in claims management.

Claire Hargreaves, Managing Director, Trawick International UK & Europe and SureGo Europe, commented, “This is a significant milestone for SureGo. Being approved as a Delegated Claims Authority by Lloyd’s reflects our unwavering dedication to providing outstanding service and our ability to meet the rigorous standards required by the world’s leading insurance marketplace. This achievement enhances our global footprint, enabling us to better support our clients and partners across diverse markets.”

This achievement underscores the company’s ongoing efforts to expand its capabilities, enhance its service offerings, and maintain its commitment to excellence in claims administration. With operations in North America and Europe, SureGo is strategically positioned to offer seamless support across multiple markets and provide exceptional service to its clients and partners.

To explore how SureGo can benefit your organization, contact enquiries@mysurego.com.

About SureGo Administrative Services

For 10 years, SureGo Administrative Services has been a trusted name in claims administration. With offices in North America and Europe, SureGo is committed to delivering reliable, efficient, and personalized service to clients worldwide. SureGo is part of the Trawick International family of companies. Learn more at mysurego.com.

About Lloyd’s

Lloyd’s is the world’s leading marketplace for insurance and reinsurance. Through the collective intelligence and expertise of the market’s underwriters and brokers, we’re sharing risk to create a braver world.

The Lloyd’s market offers the resources, capability, and insight to develop new and innovative products for customers in any industry, on any scale, in more than 200 territories.

We’re made up of more than 50 leading insurance companies, over 380 registered Lloyd’s brokers and a global network of over 4,000 local coverholders. Behind the Lloyd’s market is the Corporation: an independent organisation and regulator working to maintain the market's successful reputation and operation.

We’re working to build solutions for the most current and prevalent threats. As Chair of the Insurance Task Force for HM King Charles III’s Sustainable Markets Initiative, Lloyd’s is bringing the industry together to insure the transition to net zero. Our research community is pooling expertise from across the industry to provide cutting edge insight on systemic risks from climate change to cyber security.

And through our digital-led strategy, The Future at Lloyd’s, we’re making it easier and cheaper to place, price and process cover in the Lloyd’s market.

Media Contact

Melissa Nicholson

Director of Corporate Communications

Trawick International

+1-949-275-7246

Melissa.Nicholson@trawickinternational.com