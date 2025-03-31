Smart Powerr Corp. Reached a Strategic Cooperation to Build an Integrated Industrial Ecology of Optical Storage, Charging and Inspection

XI’AN, China, March 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Smart Powerr Corp. (NASDAQ: CREG) (“CREG” or the “Company”), an industrial waste-to-energy solution provider in China, announced today that it and Shidai Huazhi (Jiangsu) Energy Technology Co., Ltd. officially signed a strategic cooperation agreement. The two parties will carry out in-depth cooperation around the integrated industrial layout of photovoltaic, energy storage, charging and inspection. As an important strategic collaboration in the new energy field, this cooperation will accelerate the upgrading of urban energy infrastructure and inject innovative momentum into the construction of a new power system and the realization of the "dual carbon" goal.

Shidai Huazhi (Jiangsu) Energy Technology Co., Ltd. is the business operation entity of Shidai Huazhi (Jiangsu) Energy Storage Technology Co., Ltd. Its actual controller, Mr. Huang Shilin, once served as the general manager of Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Limited (CATL) and has profound industry experience in the fields of power batteries and energy storage. This cooperation will fully integrate the operation advantages of Shidai Huazhi in energy storage application scenarios and jointly create a demonstration urban energy infrastructure solution.

In-depth Collaboration in Four Core Areas

According to the agreement, the two parties will focus on the following areas:

Construction of Integrated Photovoltaic, Energy Storage, Charging and Inspection Infrastructure

Jointly develop ultra-fast charging stations with the integrated functions of energy storage, charging and inspection, equipped with a lithium iron phosphate battery system and an "energy brain" energy management platform to achieve four-dimensional coordinated dispatching among the power grid, renewable energy, energy storage and charging facilities. Each station can save more than one million yuan in electricity bills annually, reduce carbon emissions by more than one thousand tons per year, have a load regulation capacity of ±30%, and support V2G (Vehicle-to-Grid) reverse power supply.

Construction of Intelligent Microgrid Systems

Through innovative cutting-edge technologies such as AC-DC hybrid systems, build intelligent microgrid systems with self-regulating capabilities. It is expected that by 2026, relying on the virtual power plant platform, the proportion of adjustable resource response electricity in the microgrid will exceed 30%, forming a trillion-level "energy internet +" industrial cluster. The system realizes millisecond-level dynamic regulation through digital twin technology, providing technical support for the construction of a 100% renewable energy city.

Innovation in Industrial Ecology and Urban Governance

The two parties will jointly explore the energy closed-loop mode of "self-generation for self-use + surplus power feeding into the grid". By aggregating distributed energy resources through a virtual power plant, the efficiency of urban energy management will be improved. This mode is expected to give rise to a market scale of hundreds of trillions of yuan before 2030, providing a model for global carbon neutrality.

Full-cycle Operation Management System

Shidai Huazhi will be responsible for building the software management platform for intelligent inspection and ultra-fast charging stations, undertaking online operation and maintenance and offline operation management work to ensure the stable operation of the project throughout its life cycle.



Opening a New Chapter in the Energy Revolution

The chairman of CREG said: "This cooperation marks a crucial step for the company in the construction of a new power system. The integrated ultra-fast charging station for photovoltaic, energy storage, charging and inspection is not only an energy infrastructure but also the core carrier of the urban energy revolution. We look forward to providing replicable solutions for the global energy transition through technological innovation and model exploration."

Strategic Extension and Future Outlook

The two parties plan to continue to discuss cooperation at the capital level within the framework of the agreement, including the possibility of establishing a joint venture subsidiary. With the advancement of the Action Plan for the New Power System, the integrated industry of photovoltaic, energy storage, charging and inspection will experience explosive growth. This strategic cooperation will not only reshape the energy production and consumption model but also provide an exemplary grassroots unit for the global energy transition, leading a fundamental change in the way humans utilize energy.

