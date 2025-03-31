Canada Data Center Market Investment Analysis Report 2025-2030 Featuring Key DC Investors and Start-ups Such as Beacon AI Centers, Bit Digital, Cohere+ CoreWeave, Gatineau Data Hub , and Yondr

Dublin, March 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Canada Data Center Market - Investment Analysis & Growth Opportunities 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Canada Data Center Market was valued at USD 5.44 billion in 2024, and is projected to reach USD 12.27 billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 14.52%

The Canada data center market has the presence of several global support infrastructure providers that will increase its competitiveness in the market. Some of the support infrastructure vendors present in the Canada data center market include ABB, Alfa Laval, Caterpillar, Cummins, Delta Electronics, Eaton, Johnson Controls, Legrand, Schneider Electric, Vertiv, and others. Some of the key colocation data center investors in the Canada data center market include Cologix, Compass Datacenters Digital Realty, Equinix eStruxture Data Centers, Qscale, Urbacon Data Centre Solutions, Vantage Data Centers, and Others.

The rising demand and significant growth opportunities have led to an increase in the investment in data centers from new entrants. These new entrants in the Canada data center market include Beacon AI Centers, Bit Digital, Cohere+ CoreWeave, Gatineau Data Hub (GDH), and Yondr. The rise in new entrants will increase competitiveness in revenue generation in the market in the coming years.

The Canada data center market has several local and global construction contractors operating in the market including Arup, AECOM, Bird Construction Black & Veatch, DPR Construction, First Gulf, HDR, Jacobs, Karbon Engineering, PCL Construction, Pomerleau, Revenco, Rider Levett Bucknall (RLB), Salas O'Brien, Salute, Stantec, Turner Construction and others that have been offering their services in the market. For instance, In July 2024, Salas O'Brien announced the merger with Ehvert Mission Critical to offer design and construction services for hyperscale data centers.

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

Canada is witnessing significant investment in AI-ready data centers. For instance, in October 2024, eStruxture announced plans to build a new AI-ready data center in Calgary, Alberta, with an investment of around USD 540 million. The facility is likely to offer a power capacity of around 90 MW, will support rack densities of up to 125 kW and is expected to be operational by 2026.

With the development of AI-ready data centers in the Canada data center market, the demand for liquid cooling solutions is also expected to grow. For instance, in January 2025, Bit Digital plans to upgrade its acquired facility MTL2 with direct-to-chip liquid cooling technology to support AI and other high-performance workloads.

Major cloud service providers, including Amazon Web Services (AWS), Google, IBM, Microsoft, Oracle, and Tencent Cloud have a strong presence in the Canada data center market. In addition, existing cloud operators are expanding their cloud infrastructure due to the rising demand for cloud computing in Canada. For instance, in June 2024, Microsoft announced the start of construction on the first phase of its new data center in Quebec, which is expected to be completed by 2026.

Operators in the Canada data center market are procuring renewable energy for their operations. For instance, the TOR01 data center campus by STACK Infrastructure is powered by 100% renewable energy. The second phase of the development will see hydroelectric power delivered by Toronto Hydro through its three diverse substations.

The Canadian government and private companies have taken the initiative to upskill Canadian workers according to industry demand. For instance, AWS announced that, through its 'AI Ready' initiative, it will provide free AI and generative AI skills training and education to two million people by 2025.

According to the International Trade Administration (ITA), the Canadian digital economy is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 9% through 2025. This growth is driven by factors such as increased adoption of e-commerce, investments in AI, and the expansion of digital payment in Canada.

