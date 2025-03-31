U.S. Wireless Speakers Insights Report 2025: A $12.12 Billion Market by 2030 - Rising Demand for Smart Home Integration and Increased Demand for Customization and Personalization

Dublin, March 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Wireless Speakers Market - Focused Insights 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The U.S. Wireless Speakers Market was valued at USD 6.14 billion in 2024, and is projected to reach USD 12.12 billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 12.00%.

The U.S. wireless speakers market report consists of exclusive data on 50 vendors. The market is highly competitive due to the strong presence of established and local players. Major vendors are continuously enhancing their product offerings with various advanced features like improved connectivity, high sound quality, and voice assistant integration.

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growing Popularity of Portable Speakers



The growing popularity of portable speakers is a significant trend in the U.S. wireless speakers market. This is driven by several factors including technological factors, convenience & portability, growth of streaming services, enhanced connectivity options, accessibility, growing social gatherings & outdoor activities, and design innovations. Most portable speakers support Wi-Fi or Bluetooth connectivity, which ensures seamless compatibility with a wide range of devices. It allows consumers to stream music easily through their tablets and smartphones. Portable speakers are lightweight and compact which makes them easy to carry for outdoor activities like travel, parties, or picnics.



Increased Demand for Customization and Personalization



Increased Demand for customization and personalization is a significant trend in the U.S. wireless speaker market. This is driven by several factors, including user-defined sound profiles, design & aesthetics choices, lighting effects, custom engraving & branding, modular speakers, collaboration with lifestyle and fashion brands, and voice command personalization. Personalization shows a sense of attachment and ownership, which makes consumers feel more connected to their speakers. Many companies offer customization in designs with a variety of finishes, patterns, and colors, allowing consumers to select speakers as per their home style or decor.



Growing Online Music Streaming



The growing online music streaming is a significant driver in the US wireless speaker market. It is driven by several factors, including personalized playlists and social sharing, increased music consumption, portability for on-the-go listening, improved audio quality, integration with smart devices, multi-room audio experience, and changing consumer behavior. People are increasingly seeking high-quality and portable audio solutions to stream music wirelessly. With instant access to millions of songs, audio content, and podcasts, users are consuming more audio content than ever before.



Rising Demand for Smart Home Integration



Rising demand for smart home integration is a significant driver in the U.S. wireless speaker market. It is driven by several factors, including growth for smart TVs and streaming devices, enhanced entertainment experiences, central hubs for smart homes, unified smart home ecosystems, increased preference for enhancing experience & convenience, voice assistant integration flexibility & convenience. Many wireless speakers act as central hubs for controlling smart home devices such as door locks, lighting, appliances, and thermostats.



INDUSTRY RESTRAINTS

Competition from Alternatives



The competition from alternatives is a significant challenge in the U.S. wireless speaker market. The availability of wireless earbuds, soundbars, low-cost wired speakers, etc. are the major alternatives for wireless speakers. The wired speakers remain a budget-friendly option for basic audio needs. Soundbars offer a more immersive experience for TV shows and movies. It is a space-saving option for traditional home theater systems. Earbuds offer a private listening experience with good sound quality.



KEY TAKEAWAYS

By Connectivity: The Bluetooth speaker segment holds the largest market share in 2024. The segmental growth is improved sound quality and longer battery life.

By Design: The waterproof wireless segment shows the highest growth of 15.14%, driven by its ability to withstand prolonged submersion in water.

By Portability: The portable wireless speakers segment holds the largest market share due to its compactness, and lightweight design for on-the-go use.

By Age: The Below 44 shows the highest growth of the U.S. wireless speakers market, as it includes Millennials and Gen Z, who drive wireless speaker market growth due to their changing lifestyle preferences, higher adoption of digital devices, and tech savviness.

By End-User: The residential segment dominates and holds the largest market share. The segmental growth is due to rising smart home technology, which has significantly increased demand for wireless speakers.

By Distribution Channel: The online segment shows the highest growth rate due to the convenience of e-commerce platforms, more discounts & offers, and a wider selection of products.

Growth Factor: The U.S. wireless speakers market is set to grow due to the rising popularity of smart speakers and growing online music streaming.

KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED

How big is the U.S. wireless speakers market?

Which connectivity segment has the largest share in the U.S. wireless speakers market?

Which portability segment provides more business opportunities in the U.S. wireless speakers market?

Which age group segment holds the largest share in the U.S. wireless speakers market?

Who are the major players in the U.S. wireless speakers market?

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 130 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $6.14 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $12.12 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 12.0% Regions Covered United States



Key Vendors

Anker

Amazon

Apple

Bose Corporation

LG

Logitech

Marshall Group AB

Samsung

Sonos

Sony

Other Prominent Vendors

Altec Lansing

Alphabet Inc.

Audio Pro AB

Axess Products Corporation

Bang & Olufsen

Creative Technology Ltd.

DEI Holdings

DemerBox

Denon

DOSS Audio

Edifier

Elgin USA

FUGOO

Guangzhou AUSMAN Audio Co.,

iClever

ION Audio

Jam

Klipsch Group

Koninklijke Philips N.V.,

Lenovo

LG Electronics

Linn Products Limited

Loud Audio, LLC

Monster Store

MPOW

Naim Audio

Onkyo Corporation

Panasonic

RCF

Robert Bosch

SDI Technologies, Inc.

Sennheiser

Skullcandy

SoundBot

SOUNDBOKS

Supersonic

The House of Marley

Tribit

VictSing

Yamaha Corporation

SEGMENTATION & FORECASTS

By Connectivity

Bluetooth

Wi-Fi

By Design

Waterproof

Non-Waterproof

By Portability

Portable

Fixed

By Age Group

Below 44

45 & Above

By End-User

Residential

Commercial

By Distribution Channel

Offline

Online

