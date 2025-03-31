Asia-Pacific Satellite Internet Market Report 2025: LEO Satellite Internet in Asia-Pacific to Grow at 50.2% CAGR Through 2030

Dublin, March 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Asia-Pacific Satellite Internet Market Report, 2025-2032" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Asia Pacific has seen rapid growth in satellite broadband connectivity, driven by the region's unique geography, increasing demand for internet access, and advancements in technology. Key factors in this evolution include technological innovations, changes in regulations, and the drive of industry players.

In 2023, there were approximately 616k satellite broadband subscribers in the region. Australia had the most subscribers, where Starlink dominated, taking users from NBN. India came second with legacy providers like Hughes Communications and Nelco with significant subscribers. By December 2023, Starlink had launched in 60 countries globally, with a significant presence in the Asia Pacific.

The report covers the latest developments with 5G NTN (Non-Terrestrial Networks) which integrates the fifth generation of mobile networks with entities like satellites, high-altitude platforms, and unmanned aerial systems, enabling broader and more resilient communication. Designed to address geographic connectivity limitations, it acts as an alternative in rural or challenging terrains, and serves as a backup during disasters. On the technical front, 5G NTN operates on various frequency bands and promises competitive latency due to LEO satellites. It has potential applications for IoT, broadband distribution, and device-centric communication.

Despite its promise, challenges include the capital-intensive nature of satellite deployments, regulatory concerns, and competition from advancing terrestrial networks. As for providers, Starlink, AST Space Mobile, Kuiper, and others have diverse offerings. The distinction between geostationary orbit (GEO) and low earth orbit (LEO) satellites is crucial; while GEOs cover larger areas, LEOs, being closer to Earth, offer lower latency but require more satellites for comprehensive coverage.

In terms of revenue, the research estimates that satellite Internet operators will generate over USD1 billion million in 2024 following Starlink's regional launch. This figure is forecasted to grow significantly by 2030, with an average annual growth rate of 50.2%. However, the growth of the satellite broadband market is intertwined with regulatory challenges and the limited availability of spectrum.

As demand for spectral frequencies grows, competition becomes fierce. Different nations have unique regulatory frameworks, and navigating these regulations is challenging. Satellite broadband providers face stringent rules to prevent interference with existing services. Thus, entering this market means not just having the technology but also understanding various licensing requirements. As the need for spectrum resources grows with technological advancements, efficient strategies, international collaborations, and dynamic allocation will be essential in the next decade.

Starlink, under SpaceX aims to provide global high-speed, low-latency internet connectivity via a satellite constellation in low Earth orbit (LEO). As of September 2023, over 5,000 satellites have been launched out of a proposed 12,000 to 42,000, with launches happening every 4-5 days. Each satellite has a lifespan of approximately 3.5 years. An upcoming "Gen 2" network promises enhanced speeds and user capacity.

In just 3 years, Starlink has become the leading entity in the global broadband satellite market. The report states that by September 2023, Starlink had nearly 4 million subscribers globally, with the largest markets being in North America and about 430k subscribers in the Asia Pacific region.



In the Asia-Pacific region, Starlink has formed partnerships with companies like KDDI in Japan, Data Lake and PT&T in the Philippines and Telstra, Vocus, and Optus in Australia for various services such as 4G & 5G backhaul and broadband resale.

Satellite broadband's potential in the Asia Pacific is immense. By diving deep into its market dynamics, socioeconomic impacts, environmental considerations, technological evolution, and the importance of policies and collaboration, this report offers a comprehensive overview of the opportunities and challenges the region faces.

The Asia Pacific Satellite Internet Market Report, 2023-2030 includes a comprehensive review of the Asia Pacific region satellite Internet market dynamics, market sizing, market forecasts, analysis, insights and key trends

Company Coverage Includes:

AST Spacemobile

Eutelsat

Globalstar

Inmarsat

IPStar

Kacific

Kuiper

Lynk

Measat

NBN

OneWeb

SpaceX

Starlink

Viasat

Key Topics Covered:

1 The Race For The Last 5%

2 Satellite Internet Connectivity: An Overview

2.1 Satellite Internet Basics

2.2 Comparing LEO, MEO, and GEO Satellite Orbits

2.2.1 LEO and GEO Satellite Comparison

2.3 Satellite Frequency Bands

2.3.1 Ku-band

2.3.2 Ka-band

2.3.3 C-band

2.3.4 L-band

2.3.5 Other Satellite Bands

2.4 Satellite Broadband Providers Operators, 2025

3 5G NTN: The Next Generation of Satellite Connectivity

3.1 5G NTN Overview

3.1.1 The Rationale Behind 5G NTN

3.1.2 Technical Aspects of 5G NTN

3.1.3 Potential Applications for 5G NTN

3.1.4 Challenges in Implementation

3.2 5G NTN Satellite Providers

4 Asia Pacific Satellite Broadband Market Analysis, 2024-2032

4.1 Market Landscape of Satellite Broadband Subscribers, 2023

4.2 Asia Pacific Satellite Broadband Subscribers Forecast, 2024-2032

4.3 Overall Satellite Broadband Revenue Forecast, 2024-2032

4.4 Regulatory Challenges and Spectrum Allocation

5 Satellite Operators Profile

5.1 Starlink Profile

5.2 Starlink Technology & Capacity

5.3 Starlink Direct to Cell

5.4 Starlink Subscriber and Revenue Estimates

5.5 Project Kuiper Profile

5.6 Eutelsat OneWeb Profile

5.7 AST Space Mobile Profile

5.8 Lynk Profile

5.9 OTHER LEO Constellation Projects

5.9.1 China's Thousand Sails Constellation

5.9.2 China's Guo Wang (GW) Constellation

5.9.3 China's Geespace

5.9.4 India Satellite Internet Key Players

5.9.5 Key Challenges and Considerations for New Entrants

6 Evaluating the Impact of Satellite Broadband Connectivity in the Asia Pacific

7 Future Prospects of Satellite Broadband and 5G NTN

7.1 Expanding Geographical Reach

7.2 Addressing Infrastructure Limitations

7.3 Enhancing Data Throughput and Latency

7.4 Facilitating the Internet of Things (IoT) and Edge Computing

7.5 Disaster Recovery and Emergency Services

8 Conclusion

