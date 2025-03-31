Hong Kong Convenience Retailers Market Report 2025: 7-Eleven and Circle-K Maintain Overall Dominance Due to Strength in Convenience Stores

Dublin, March 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Convenience Retailers in Hong Kong, China" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Despite a marginal decline in 2024, driven by the dominant convenience stores, value sales through convenience retailers in Hong Kong remained significantly higher than pre-pandemic levels, while the number of outlets continued to rise. The channel is appreciated for offering products at more competitive prices than other retail formats in the city, including packaged sandwiches for on-the-go consumption.



The Convenience Retailers in Hong Kong, China report offers insight into key trends and developments driving the industry. The report examines all retail channels to provide sector insight. Channels include hypermarkets, supermarkets, discounters, convenience stores, mixed retailers, health and beauty retailers, clothing and footwear retailers, furniture and furnishing stores, DIY and hardware stores, durable goods retailers, leisure and personal goods retailers. There are profiles of leading retailers, with analysis of their performance and the challenges they face. There is also analysis of non-store retailing: vending; homeshopping; internet retailing; direct selling, as available.



Product coverage: Convenience Stores, Forecourt Retailers.



Data coverage: Market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.



Key Topics Covered:



KEY DATA FINDINGS



2024 DEVELOPMENTS

Despite marginal decline amid significant pressures, value sales remain above pre-pandemic levels

7-Eleven and Circle-K maintain overall dominance due to strength in convenience stores

New players enter following success in other retail channels

PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES

Future challenges due to rising labour costs and rise in outbound tourism

Change in payment methods and expanding product ranges to help drive growth

Tourist spending patterns will be a boon for convenience retailers

RETAIL IN HONG KONG, CHINA



EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Retail in 2024: The big picture

Changing consumer behaviour influences spending patterns

E-commerce regains strong growth momentum, recording dynamic performance

What next for retail?

OPERATING ENVIRONMENT

Informal retail

Opening hours for physical retail

Seasonality

China National Day (also known as Golden Week)

Chinese New Year (Spring Festival)

Christmas and New Year

