Polyester Resin Market Outlook Report 2025 - Asia-Pacific and Construction Sector Fuel Demand in $16.6 Billion Polyester Resin Market by 2029

The global market for polyester resin is expected to grow from $13.0 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach $16.6 billion by the end of 2029, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5% during the forecast period of 2024 to 2029.



The polyester resin market is experiencing significant growth driven by increasing demand across various industries, particularly in construction, automotive and marine applications. The growing use of lightweight and durable materials in the automotive industry and the continued growth of infrastructure projects in developing countries are generating greater demand for fiber-reinforced plastics and high-strength products typical for construction.



In addition to traditional applications, the polyester resin market is experiencing a shift towards sustainability. Manufacturers are more inclined to develop biobased unsaturated polyester resins. They are incorporating recycled products and this is mainly being encouraged by increased awareness of the environment and legal marketing forces towards reducing carbon footprints. This is expanding the market significantly toward eco-friendly polyester resins that align with global initiatives to make the manufacturing process more sustainable. Among other sectors, the construction sector has been exploiting innovations to meet the demand for sustainability without compromising performance.



Innovative technologies are significantly changing the landscape of the polyester resin market. Advanced composite materials and specially formulated resin types enable more advanced applications, such as in aerospace, renewable energy and engineering. For instance, many key companies like DIC CORP., Eastman Chemical Co., Eternal Materials Co. Ltd. and Polynt S.p.A, among others, are investing in R&D to create high-performance polyester resins with improved mechanical properties, thermal stability and reductions in environmental impact.



In addition, biobased polyester produced from renewable sources, such as plant biomass, is drawing the attention of many manufacturers who are developing greener alternatives to those derived from petroleum-derived formulations. Integrating additive manufacturing technologies, i.e., 3D printing, further expands polyester resins' ability to develop complex products with significantly reduced waste. The 3D printing industry is anticipated to grow rapidly, thus increasing the need for such general-purpose materials as unsaturated polyester resins, which can be modified for specific applications.



Report Scope



The report presents a comprehensive explanation and quantitative analysis of the polyester resin market. It includes details about polyester resin's forms, types and end-use industries. The report comprises a regional analysis of the markets in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the rest of the world. Polyester resin's versatility makes it attractive to the global market because these materials are used in applications such as paints and coatings, adhesives, pipes, storage tanks and other waterproofing linings. Polyester resins possess characteristics such as toughness and rigidity, excellent thermal stability and resistance to corrosion and chemical compounds. The increasing application of polyester resin in various fields with its associative properties indicate the significant potential in the global market.



For this analysis, the global markets for polyester resin were segmented into the following categories:

Type: unsaturated polyester resin, saturated polyester resin, alkyd resin and vinyl ester resin.

Forms: liquid and solid.

End use: building and construction, process industries, transportation, marine, electronics and electricals and others.

This report will also cover the global polyester resin market's trends, strategies and current dynamics, highlighting the rising demand for polyester resins, ESG developments by key manufacturers and a competitive assessment of companies operating within the market. The report also offers company profiles of the major global manufacturers in this market. The polyester resin market is also analyzed from international and regional perspectives to understand the industry's growth potential.



This report provides market estimates and sizes in terms of value ($ millions) and market forecasts are given for 2024 through 2029, with 2023 serving as the base year. Regional-level market sizes, with respect to segmentation, are also provided.



Key Report Features

51 data tables and 48 additional tables

Analyses of the global market trends for polyester resin industry, with historic revenue data for 2023, estimates for 2024, forecasts for 2025 and projected CAGRs through 2029

Estimates of the market size and revenue growth prospects, along with a market share analysis by resin type, form, end-use, and region

Facts and figures pertaining to the market dynamics, technical advances, regulations and the impact of macroeconomic factors

Insights derived from the Porter's Five Forces model, as well as global supply chain and PESTLE analyses

An analysis of patents, emerging trends and developments in the industry

Analysis of the industry structure, including companies' market shares and rankings, strategic alliances, M&A activity and a venture funding outlook

Overview of sustainability trends and ESG developments, with emphasis on consumer attitudes, and the ESG scores and practices of leading companies

Company profiles, including INEOS, BASF, Mitsubishi Chemical Group, Covestro and Eastman Chemical Co.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 124 Forecast Period 2024 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $13 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $16.6 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.0% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Executive Summary

Market Outlook

Scope of Report

Market Summary

Chapter 2 Market Overview

Market Definition

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Supply Chain Analysis

Raw Materials and Suppliers

Manufacturing and Processing

Distribution and Sales

End User

Price Trend of Polyester Resin

Import-Export Analysis

Chapter 3 Market Dynamics

Market Drivers Rising Demand from Construction and Automotive Industries Growing Innovations in Composite Technology Increasing Demand for Coating Applications

Market Restraints Stringent Environmental Regulations for Polyester Resin Recycling and Waste Management Market Maturity for Polyester Resin

Market Opportunities Growing Surge for Biobased and Sustainable Polyester Resin Expansion into Renewable Energy



Chapter 4 Emerging Technologies and Developments

New Technologies

Polyester Resin in 3D Printing Applications

Advanced Formulations and Functionalization of Polyester Resin Composites

Patent Analysis Patent Analysis Based on Country of Origin Patent Analysis Based on Year Issued



Chapter 5 Market Segmentation Analysis

Market Analysis by Type Unsaturated Polyester Resin Saturated Polyester Resin Alkyd Resin Vinyl Ester Resin

Market Analysis by Form Liquid Solid

Market Analysis by End Use Building and Construction Process Industries Transportation Marine Electronics and Electricals Others

Market Analysis, by Region

Chapter 6 Competitive Intelligence

Industry Structure

Market Share Analysis

Strategic Analysis

Merger and Acquisition Analysis

Chapter 7 Sustainability in the Polyester Resin Industry: An ESG Perspective

Key ESG Issues in the Polyester Resin Sector

Polyester Resin Industry ESG Performance Analysis

Current Status of ESG in the Polyester Resin Market

ESG Score Analysis

Risk Scale, Exposure Scale and Management Scale

Company Profiles

Allnex

AOC

BASF

Covestro

DIC

Eastman Chemical

Eternal Materials Co.

Evonik Industries

INEOS

Interplastic Corp.

Lerg

Mitsubishi Chemical Group

ORGI Chemie

Polynt

Qualipoly Chemical Corp

