Albion Technology & General VCT PLC

LEI Code 213800TKJUY376H3KN16

Closure of the Company’s offer under the Albion VCTs Prospectus Top Up Offers 2024/2025 (the “Offers")

The Board of Albion Technology & General VCT PLC (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has now received applications reaching its £30 million limit (inclusive of the Company’s £10 million over-allotment facility which has been exercised) under its offer for subscription ("Offer") pursuant to the Prospectus issued on 12 November 2024 by the Company, Albion Enterprise VCT PLC and Albion Crown VCT PLC. On the basis that such applications received by the Company are all valid and accepted, the Offer of the Company is now fully subscribed and has now closed to further applications.

The second and final allotments in respect of valid applications received prior to the Offer closing are expected to take place on 4 April 2025 in respect of the 2024/2025 tax year.

Application for the shares to be admitted to the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority and to trading on the London Stock Exchange’s market for listed securities will be made and dealings are expected to commence on or around 8 April 2025.

A downloadable version of the Prospectus is available from www.albion.capital/offers. Copies of the Prospectus are also available, free of charge, from the Companies' registered office at 1 Benjamin Street, London, EC1M 5QL.

Terms used in this announcement have the same meaning as defined in the Prospectus.

31 March 2025

For further information please contact:

Vikash Hansrani

Operations Partner

Albion Capital Group LLP

Tel: 0207 601 1850