Pando Recognized as a Visionary in 2025 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Transportation Management Systems

CHICAGO, March 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pando , the leading supply chain AI company, has been recognized by Gartner as a Visionary in the 2025 Magic Quadrant for Transportation Management Systems.

Pando’s AI Agents replace staff and software at Fortune 500 manufacturers, distributors, and retailers worldwide, automating work done by logistics teams to deliver products globally. Powered by its proprietary Logistics Language Model®, Pando’s suite of AI Agents have been deployed globally to free teams from the manual drudgery of managing bids, shipments, and invoices and empowering them to focus on strategic work. Pando is empowering enterprises to tackle the challenges in the $10 trillion global freight economy and take strategic control with AI agents, eliminating outsourcing costs, optimizing the technology landscape, and redefining talent strategy.

“Global logistics teams are under pressure, navigating the complexities of tariffs and geopolitical tensions, and their impact on logistics operations,” said Nitin Jayakrishnan, CEO and co-founder of Pando. “Logistics teams are spending more than 80% of their time on manual tasks outside of systems, making hundreds of micro-decisions daily, while coordinating with carriers, suppliers, and customers to execute operations efficiently. Pando’s vision is to free logistics teams from constant routine tasks by leveraging AI agents as extended team members. These agents automate workflows, enabling teams to shift operational burdens to become strategic partners who drive business growth. We believe Pando’s recognition as a Visionary is a testament to our vision of unifying talent and AI strategy, where AI agents seamlessly drive collaboration, decision-making, and execution autonomously.”

Gartner defines Visionaries as companies that "seek to deliver a unique or differentiated approach to the market. They may be considered thought leaders and tend to be on the leading edge of emerging concepts and technologies."

Pando’s innovative approach to transportation management includes:

AI-first Offering : Pando sets itself apart by investing in R&D, with a strong focus on AI-driven innovation. By leveraging agentic AI, Pando enables more autonomous workflows and smarter decision-making, driving greater efficiency and intelligence across logistics operations.

: Pando sets itself apart by investing in R&D, with a strong focus on AI-driven innovation. By leveraging agentic AI, Pando enables more autonomous workflows and smarter decision-making, driving greater efficiency and intelligence across logistics operations. Customer-centric solutions : Designed for global manufacturers and retailers, Pando offers industry-specific solutions seamlessly integrating with existing enterprise systems, onboarding AI agents aligned to the organization’s supply chain knowledge graph, and automating decisions, actions, and collaboration across logistics processes.

: Designed for global manufacturers and retailers, Pando offers industry-specific solutions seamlessly integrating with existing enterprise systems, onboarding AI agents aligned to the organization’s supply chain knowledge graph, and automating decisions, actions, and collaboration across logistics processes. Quick Time to Value: Pando’s value-driven approach ensures there is a quantifiable return on investment (ROI) for every AI agent onboarded, delivering immediate business impact with accelerated time to value.



Pando supports customers across various industries, including consumer products, retail, automotive, chemicals, and pharmaceuticals, in Asia and North America.

Gartner, “Magic Quadrant for Transportation Management Systems,” Brock Johns, Oscar Sanchez Duran, Carly West, Manav Jain, 27 March 2025. GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Magic Quadrant is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Pando

Pando is a global leader in AI-powered logistics technology and offers AI agents for logistics, enabling manufacturers, distributors, and retailers to automate their logistics operations to build agility, control freight spend, and reduce carbon footprint. Trusted by Fortune 500 enterprises with global customers across North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific regions, Pando is pioneering the future of autonomous logistics with cutting-edge AI capabilities.

Pando is recognized by World Economic Forum (WEF) as a Technology Pioneer, by G2 as a Market Leader in Freight Management, and named one of the fastest-growing technology companies by Deloitte. For more information, visit www.pando.ai .

