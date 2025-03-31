Feel the ‘Buzz’ for Earth Month: Bonterra and Volkswagen team up for EV microbus giveaway

TORONTO, ON, March 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This Earth Month, two feel-good icons have teamed up to drive Canadians to make small steps for the good of the planet: Bonterra, the innovative and sustainably focused line of household paper products, and Volkswagen, the creator of the iconic Volkswagen microbus, have joined forces for the Driving Good Together contest.

Canadian shoppers can win the all-new, All-electric Volkswagen ID. Buzz microbus, a modern reimagining of the automaker’s iconic Type 2 vehicle which became a symbol for freedom and change and was embraced by generations of drivers who strived for a better planet. To enter the contest, Canadians can purchase any Bonterra paper product starting tomorrow until April 30 and upload their receipt to BonterraDriveGood.ca.

“At Bonterra, sustainability is at the core of everything we do, because innovation and responsibility go hand in hand. This Earth Month, we’re proud to partner with the like minds at Volkswagen, inviting Canadians along for the ride to drive real change and adopt a feel-good, do-good lifestyle,” said Susan Irving, Chief Marketing Officer of Kruger Products. “Making environmentally conscious decisions often feels like it comes with a lot of sacrifice, but with this campaign we’re showing Canadians that helping the planet is simple and rewarding.”

The Driving Good Together campaign encourages Canadians to make small changes to adopt a more sustainably focused lifestyle with Bonterra. By purchasing Bonterra's responsibly sourced and plastic-free household paper products, including bath tissue, paper towels, and facial tissue, shoppers will know they're making a difference by contributing to the protection of the planet. In addition to its manufacturing and packaging, Bonterra continues its partnerships with the environmentally conscious organizations 4ocean and One Tree Planted, and the new partnership with Volkswagen underscores the commitment to sustainable choices.

“We are thrilled to partner with Bonterra, a brand that shares our commitment to sustainability,” said Lynne Piette, Director, Marketing, Volkswagen. “Together, with the all-new all-electric Volkswagen ID. Buzz, we’re taking meaningful steps towards a greener future, emphasizing the importance of protecting our planet for generations to come, especially during Earth Month.”

Buzzing for Earth Month and Toronto designer Nessa Lilly

To showcase the Earth Month collaboration in all its feel-good glory, Bonterra and Volkswagen will host special pop-ups throughout the month of April, with an activation at Toronto’s favourite new urban playground, The Well.

On Saturday April 5, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Torontonians can stop by The Well near the Spadina Grand Entrance to customize their own limited-edition Bonterra tote bag designed by local artist Nessa Lilly and receive Bonterra product samples and coupons on-site.

"As an artist, I strive to make thoughtful environmental choices and appreciate brands like Bonterra who make sustainability simple and accessible without compromising on quality or design", said Lilly, owner of the Nessa Lilly fashion illustration studio. "My work has always been about storytelling through illustration, and this project is a reminder that even small, intentional choices like choosing sustainably-focused products can contribute to a much bigger story".

Who : Nessa Lilly with Bonterra and Volkswagen

: Nessa Lilly with Bonterra and Volkswagen What : Live customized illustrations by Nessa Lilly on Bonterra-branded tote bags and a chance to see the Volkswagen ID. Buzz microbus in person.

: Live customized illustrations by Nessa Lilly on Bonterra-branded tote bags and a chance to see the Volkswagen ID. Buzz microbus in person. Where : The Well, Spadina Grand Entrance (486 Front St W, Toronto, Ontario M5V 0V2)

: The Well, Spadina Grand Entrance (486 Front St W, Toronto, Ontario M5V 0V2) When: Saturday, April 5, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

At the events, visitors will get to see the Volkswagen ID. Buzz microbus in person featuring a specially designed vinyl wrap for Earth Month. The winner of the ID. Buzz contest will get to choose from eight different colours before taking home their new EV microbus.

The other pop-up events throughout Earth Month include:

April 17: Sobeys - 125 The Queensway, Etobicoke, ON M8Y 1H6 (2:30 p.m. - 4:30 p.m.) Longo's - 5636 Glen Erin Dr., Mississauga, ON L5M 6B1 (6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.)

April 19: Metro - 2225 Erin Mills Pkwy. Mississauga (10 a.m. - 1 p.m.) Metro - 910 Southdown Rd, Mississauga, ON L5J 2Y4 (2:30 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.)

April 20: Loblaws – 5970 Mclaughlin Rd, Mississauga ON L5R 3X9 (10 a.m. – 1 p.m.) Loblaws – 5010 Glen Erin Dr, Mississauga ON L5M 6J3 (2:30 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.)



To learn more about the Driving Good Together campaign and contest, and to upload your Bonterra product receipt to win the ID. Buzz, visit BonterraDriveGood.ca

About Kruger Products

Kruger Products is Canada's leading manufacturer of quality tissue products for household, industrial and commercial use. Kruger Products serves the Canadian consumer market with well-known brands such as Cashmere®, Purex®, SpongeTowels®, Scotties® and Bonterra™. A Greater Toronto Area Top Employer for the past ten years, Kruger Products has approximately 2,800 employees and was once again named one of Canada's Best Managed Companies in 2021. The Company operates nine FSC® COC-certified (FSC C-104904) production facilities in North America. For more information, visit www.krugerproducts.ca.

About Volkswagen Canada:

Founded in 1952, Volkswagen Canada is headquartered in Ajax, Ontario. It is the largest volume European automotive nameplate in Canada, and sells the Golf GTI, Golf R, Jetta, Jetta GLI, I.D. 4, I.D. Buzz, Taos, Tiguan, Atlas and Atlas Cross Sport through 150 independent Canadian Dealers. It forms part of Volkswagen Group Canada Inc., a subsidiary of Volkswagen AG headquartered in Wolfsburg, Germany.

Volkswagen is one of the world’s largest producers of passenger cars and is Europe’s largest automaker. Visit Volkswagen Canada online at: www.vw.ca

