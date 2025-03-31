Kaspi.kz: Announcement of AGM Results

ALMATY, Kazakhstan, March 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz (Nasdaq: KSPI) announces that the following resolutions were duly passed at its Annual General Meeting on 28 March 2025:
- To approve the agenda of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of JSC Kaspi.kz:
- Approval of the agenda;
- Approval of JSC Kaspi.kz’s 2024 annual audited financial statements;
- Approval of the procedure to distribute JSC Kaspi.kz’s net income for the year 2024 and the amount of dividend per common share of JSC Kaspi.kz;
- Information on shareholders’ appeals on JSC Kaspi.kz and its officers’ actions and results of consideration thereof in 2024;
- Appointment of the external auditor to audit JSC Kaspi.kz’s financial statements.
- To approve JSC Kaspi.kz's 2024 annual audited financial statements.
- Considering previously quarterly paid dividends in 2024, not to pay dividends on common shares of JSC Kaspi.kz for 2024.
- To take a note of the information on shareholders' appeals on JSC Kaspi.kz and its officers’ actions in 2024.
- To reappoint Deloitte LLP as the external auditor to audit JSC Kaspi.kz’s 2025 financial statements.
For further information
David Ferguson, david.ferguson@kaspi.kz +44 7427 751 275